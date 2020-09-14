Emraan Hashmi's Harami, Ananth Mahadevan’s Bittersweet among Indian titles to screen at Busan Film Festival 2020

Emraan Hashmi-starrer Harami is billed as a ‘hard-hitting, street saga of youth crime played out against the vibrant backdrop of chaotic and relentless Mumbai.’

Emraan Hashmi-starrer Harami will have its world premiere at the Busan International Film Festival 2020. The film is an Indo-American production written and directed by Shyam Madiraju.

The Busan International Film Festival, Asia's biggest gathering of its kind, will be reduced to a fraction of its usual scale with several sections moved online because of the coronavirus pandemic, reports Agence France Presse. Originally set for early October, the festival will now run from 21 to 30 October.

Other Indian titles to premiere at the festival include Sanal Kumar Sasidharan’s new film A’hr and Ananth Narayan Mahadevan’s Bittersweet.

According to the Cinema Express, Harami is billed as a ‘hard-hitting, visually striking street saga of youth crime and broken destinies, played out against the vibrant backdrop of chaotic and relentless Mumbai.’

The synopsis of the film reads, “An orphan teenage pickpocket working the trains of Mumbai along with his gang, embarks on a life-altering journey when faced by the daughter of one of his victims who’s committed suicide after being robbed.”

Bittersweet is about Saguna, a sugarcane cutter who stumbles upon a hysterectomy racket. In Sanal Kumar Sasidharan’s A’hr, Manju Warrier plays Maya, a woman in her forties who goes on a trek to the Himalayan mountains along with a younger man named Akash.

The other Indian films that will be screened in Busan include Chaitanya Tamhane’s Venice award-winner The Disciple, Ivan Ayr’s Meel Patthar, and Prithvi Konanur’s Kannada-language Pinki Elli?

