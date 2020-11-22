Ryan Reynold's Deadpool 3 ropes in Emmy-winning writer duo Lizzie and Wendy Molyneux
Deadpool 3 is the first of the trilogy to be handled by Marvel Studios, officially bringing the character into the Marvel Cinematic Universe
Emmy-winning writers Lizzie Molyneux-Loeglin and Wendy Molyneux have been roped in to write Deadpool 3, with Hollywood star Ryan Reynolds set to return as the Merc With a Mouth.
Reynolds' Wade Wilson aka Deadpool moved into the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) after Disney acquired 21st Century Fox in March 2019.
Reynolds, who is also on board as a producer on the franchise, had confirmed late last year that a third Deadpool movie was in the works at Marvel Studios.
Reynolds, who is also on board as a producer on the franchise, had confirmed late last year that a third Deadpool movie was in the works at Marvel Studios.
According to Deadline, the Canadian star has been actively involved in choosing the Molyneux sisters to write the film’s script.
The writer duo is best known for their Emmy Award-winning work on Fox’s Bob’s Burgers.
They also serve as creators, showrunners and executive producers on the studios' animated comedy The Great North.
