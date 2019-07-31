American Horror Story 1984 teaser: Ryan Murphy takes you back to '80s summer camp slashers

FX dropped a new teaser to American Horror Story: 1984, bringing back the '80s slashers back to the screen. The new season, which follows the plotline of a typical summer camp horror film, takes place at the aptly named Camp Redwood.

The teaser doesn't feature any of the cast members who have been announced for Season 9, but briefly shows a group of teen driving towards the Camp Redwood unaware that a masked killer is out on loose. The clip comes with cheesy music, outrageous 80s costumes, boozy teens traveling past the 'Beware' sign and if this wasn't enough, the camera pans to the bottom of a moving car, where a balaclava-wearing man is clinging on to a knife.

Later towards the end of teaser, the teenagers are frolicking to the lake where a young girl is seen sunbathing on a canoe. However, her calm is interrupted when the killer brandishes a long knife over her head before the screen cuts to black.

Check out the teaser here

The series stars actors Emma Roberts, Gus Kenworthy, Cody Fern, Billie Lourd, Leslie Grossman, John Carroll Lynch, Zach Villa, DeRon Horton Matthew and Angelica Ross. It was previously reported that AHS mainstay Sarah Paulson will not return in a series-regular role for its upcoming ninth season.

While not much is revealed about the plot, executive producer Tim Minear told TheWrap in May, “I will tell you nothing, except that I think it’s awesome, I think it’s gonna be really scary but a lot of fun, like it always is. And that if you have a taste for ’80s horror, you’re in for a treat.”

American Horror Story:1984 is slated to premiere on 18 September.

Watch the American Horror Story:1984 teaser here



Updated Date: Jul 31, 2019 14:47:57 IST