Russo Brothers team up with Netflix for animated series on trading-card game Magic: The Gathering

FP Staff

Jun 04, 2019 10:09:38 IST

The Russo Brothers will team up with Hasbro and Wizards of The Coast to helm an animated series on the popular card game Magic: The Gathering for Netflix. Coming from the stupendous success of Avengers: Endgame, Joe and Anthony Russo will serve as executive producers on the show.

Joe and Anthony Russo will executive proiduce Netflix's new animation show Magic: The Gathering

Confirming the news to Variety, the director duo said, “We have been huge fans and players of Magic: The Gathering for as long as it has been around, so being able to help bring these stories to life through animation is a true passion project for us."

According to a press release obtained by The Verge, the animated series will "expand on the stories of the Planeswalkers, which are Magic’s unique magic-wielding heroes and villains."

Henry Gilroy, known for Star Wars: The Clone Wars and Jose Molina (The Tick), will be lead writers and co-executive producers, along with Yoriaki Mochizuki. Mochizuki will also serve as the supervising director.

Bardel Entertainment, the animation studio behind Rick and Morty, will also contribute to the series.

Magic: The Gathering, released in 1993 by Wizards of the Coast (now a subsidiary of Hasbro), was the first trading card game and has approximately twenty million players as of 2015.

Updated Date: Jun 04, 2019 10:09:40 IST

