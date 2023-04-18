Whether it is smashing box-office records (Avengers: EndGame), or co-producing ‘one of the most awarded film of all time’ (Everything Everywhere All At Once), Joe and Anthony Russo are masters of their craft. Audience all over the world blindly relies on the content that has their mark on it, be it films, or shows. And, Citadel is the next big step for content, from Amazon Studios and Russo Brothers’ AGBO, as they envision and create an entire spy-verse, that spans all over the globe.

Anthony Russo – I think this show is, capitalizing on two very exciting trends that we’ve seen in storytelling over the past several years. We’ve all been developing a strong passion for narrative universes that have a sprawling expression to them, an interconnected years-long expression, where characters change and morph and move between different iterations. And at the same time, we’ve seen this rise in global filmmaking and the ability of non-English language movies and shows to travel to other cultures, and typically the more English language dominated cultures. So, this show is taking those two trends and smashing them together for the first time, which is exciting.

Joe Russo – You know, we could have created a world where different regions were fashioning stories around a flagship narrative like this. So, I think there’s something fresh and exciting about digital distribution and its reach. And I think, you haven’t seen anything like this before, because for the technology and the company behind it, this is new. And I think it points towards where storytelling can go. I think, you know, audiences are ready for something new. And for us, as storytellers, it’s exciting to have a new format that we can play in.

The first season of the groundbreaking global series consists of six-episodes, with two episodes premiering April 28 on Prime Video India, and one episode rolling out weekly through May 26.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.