Russo brothers begin shooting for Netflix action thriller The Gray Man

On Tuesday, 16 March, Russo brothers — Anthony and Joe — took to Instagram and shared the photograph of a clipboard showing the production of the mega-budget film The Gray Man has begun.

Based on the 2009 novel of the same title by Mark Greaney, The Gray Man stars Ryan Gosling and Chris Evan in the lead. They will be joined by Wagner Moura, Jessica Henwick, Julia Butters, and Ana De Armas. Tamil actor Dhanush is also part of the cast, making this film his second international project after Ken Scott's The Extraordinary Journey of the Fakir.

Based on Mark Greaney’s 2009 novel of the same name, The Gray Man revolves around freelance assassin and former CIA operative Court Gentry (Gosling). It follows Gentry as he is hunted across the world by Lloyd Hansen (Evans), a former member of Gentry’s CIA team.

The movie marks Armas' reunion with Gosling, with whom she worked in 2017's Blade Runner 2049, as well as Evans, her co-star from Rian Johnson's 2019 whodunnit Knives Out.

Netflix aims is to create a new franchise with a James Bond-level of scale and a budget upward of $ 200 million.

The Russo brothers are producing the project through their AGBO banner. Joe wrote the script, with Avengers: Endgame screenwriters Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely polishing the final draft.

AGBO’s Mike Larocca, along with Joe Roth and Jeff Kirschenbaum for Roth Kirschenbaum, are also on board as producers.

