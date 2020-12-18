Dhanush joins Chris Evans, Ryan Gosling's Netflix action thriller The Gray Man, directed by Avengers: Endgame's Russo Brothers

Wagner Moura, Jessica Henwick, and Julia Butters are among other actors who've come on-board The Gray Man

Netflix's upcoming action thriller, The Gray Man, has added a host of actors to its cast, state reports. Among them are Dhanush, Wagner Moura, Jessica Henwick, and Julia Butters. Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans, and Ana De Armas were already a part of the film, being helmed by the Russo Brothers.

The Gray Man marks Dhanush's second international project. He has earlier played the protagonist in Ken Scott's The Extraordinary Journey of the Fakir in 2018.

As per a Deadline report, The Gray Man "will be the biggest-budget film in Netflix’s history on the feature side.”

The streaming platform made the announcement of the new cast members on social media.

THE GRAY MAN cast just got even better. Jessica Henwick, Wagner Moura, Dhanush, and Julia Butters will join Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans, and Ana de Armas in the upcoming action thriller from directors Anthony and Joe Russo. pic.twitter.com/SJcz8erjGm — NetflixFilm (@NetflixFilm) December 17, 2020

Based on Mark Greaney’s 2009 novel of the same name, The Gray Man revolves around freelance assassin and former CIA operative Court Gentry (Gosling).

It follows Gentry as he is hunted across the world by Lloyd Hansen (Evans), a former member of Gentry’s CIA team.

The movie marks Armas' reunion with Gosling, with whom she worked in 2017's Blade Runner 2049, as well as Evans, her co-star from Rian Johnson's 2019 whodunnit Knives Out.

Netflix aims is to create a new franchise with a James Bond-level of scale and a budget upward of $ 200 million.

Anthony and Joe Russo will be producing the project through their AGBO banner.

Joe Russo wrote the script, with Avengers: Endgame screenwriters Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely polishing the final draft.

AGBO’s Mike Larocca, along with Joe Roth and Jeff Kirschenbaum for Roth Kirschenbaum, are also on board as producers.

The makers are planning to start the filming in January in Los Angeles while international locations are still being finalised.

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)

