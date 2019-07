Russian travel blogger Ekaterina Karaglanova found stabbed to death in a suitcase at Moscow residence

A prominent Russian Instagram influencer, Ekaterina Karaglanova, was found dead in a suitcase in her apartment at Moscow. Karaglanova, who had over 85,000 followers on the social media app, had recently graduated as a doctor. Her body was covered in multiple stab wounds and she had been stripped down to a suspender belt.

The 24-year-old Karaglanova was discovered by her parents and landlord at the weekend after they had failed to make contact with her for several days, the BBC reported.

Karaglanova was known for her luxurious travel posts, where she posed from European locations such as Italy, Austria and Spain. Her last Instagram photo shows her lounging poolside in Corfu, Greece, detailing her love for traveling. Apart from her Instagram account, she also maintained a travel blog that had thousands of readers.

According to Russian media, police said there was no evidence of any struggle nor was any weapon found on the spot.

CCTV footage had captured a former boyfriend of Karaglanova, who had recently begun a new relationship, briefly visiting her flat in the days around her disappearance. However, the police did not confirm if this was being investigated further.

