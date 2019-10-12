Russell Crowe collaborates with Scream writer Kevin Williamson to headline supernatural thriller for Miramax

Two-time Oscar-winning actor Russell Crowe is set to headline a supernatural horror movie for Miramax. The movie will be produced by Kevin Williamson, best known for his slasher franchise Scream and I Know What You Did Last Summer, along with Ben Fast and Bill Block.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the yet-untitled project will be directed by Joshua John Miller and MA Fortin from their own script.

Crowe, 55, will play a troubled actor who begins to unravel while shooting a horror film. His estranged daughter wonders if he's slipping back into his past addictions or if there's something more sinister at play.

Crowe last appeared in television miniseries The Loudest Voice, centred on the late Fox News Channel founder Roger Ailes. Russell Crowe portrayed the controversial figure, who died in 2017. Ailes was the CEO of the network before resigning, after sexual harassment allegations surfaced against him in 2016. He has also appeared in Justin Kurzel's British-Australian biographical western film, True History of the Kelly Gang. Also starring George MacKay as Ned Kelly, the film had its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival in September.

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)

Updated Date: Oct 12, 2019 16:21:01 IST