The Loudest Voice trailer: Russell Crowe transforms into late Fox News CEO Roger Ailes in Showtime miniseries

The trailer of Showtime series The Loudest Voice, about the late Fox News Channel founder Roger Ailes, was released recently. Russell Crowe stars as the controversial figure, who died in 2017. Ailes was the CEO of the network before resigning after sexual harassment allegations surfaced against him in 2016.

Crowe is joined by Naomi Watts, who portrays Gretchen Carlson, while Sienna Miller plays Ailes' wife Elizabeth. Seth MacFarlane stars as Fox's former head of public relations Brian Lewis. Simon McBurney plays Rupert Murdoch, Annabelle Wallis is former Fox News booker Lauri Luhn and Aleksa Palladino is Ailes' assistant Judy Laterza. Josh Charles will play Carlson's husband Casey Close and Josh Stamberg will be seen as Bill Shine, the former Fox News executive.

The seven-episode limited series is based on the 2014 book The Loudest Voice In The Room by Gabriel Sherman. Sherman's book chronicles the rise and fall of the media mogul, who shook up the American political news landscape.

"Roger's one of those larger-than-life American figures who has so profoundly influenced our country in ways that most people don't understand. Without Roger Ailes, there may be no tea party. And without Roger Ailes, there is definitely no Donald Trump," showrunner Alex Metcalf had told The Hollywood Reporter.

The Loudest Voice will premiere on Showtime on 30 June.

Updated Date: Apr 17, 2019 15:42:05 IST

