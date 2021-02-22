Rubina Dilaik crowned as Bigg Boss 14 winner; Sidharth Shukla, Hina Khan share congratulatory messages

'Thank you abundantly,' wrote Rubina Dilaik and shared a video message on Instagram.

Bigg Boss 14, hosted by Salman Khan, concluded on 21 February, after Shakti actress Rubina Dilaik emerged as the winner and Rahul Vaidya was declared the runner-up. Nikki Tamboli was announced as the second runner-up.

The TV actress took the winner's trophy home along with the prize money of Rs. 36 lakh. After winning the show, Dilaik came live on her Instagram account to thank fans for their support.

Sharing the video on her social media account, she wrote, "Thank you abundantly."

Check out her post here

After the announcement, Bigg Boss 14's 'toofani seniors' - Sidharth Shukla, Hina Khan and Gauahar Khan congratulated Dilaik on social media.

Congratulations @RubiDilaik for winning BB 14 ... well played 😊 — Sidharth Shukla (@sidharth_shukla) February 21, 2021

Ruby Ruby Rubiiiiiinaaaaaa

Super proud hai Team Hiiiiiinnnnaaaaa

Congratulations Love @RubiDilaik https://t.co/NFVDTxlfSJ — Hina Khan (@eyehinakhan) February 21, 2021

First person to have announced the winner I saw ...... congratulations @RubiDilaik .... it was u through out . #BB14 . Well played @rahulvaidya23 u did extremely well . super proud of you . ⭐️ — Gauahar Khan (@GAUAHAR_KHAN) February 21, 2021

Rohan Mehra, Kamya Punjabi, Vikas Gupta too wished Dilaik on her victory. Check out their social media posts below:

Congratulations Team #Biggboss14 for another successful season and all the contestants. Finally we have the winner after 20 weeks - congratulations #RubinaDiliak #RahulVaidya pic.twitter.com/o2Ug5w5CIq — Vikas Gupta (@lostboy54) February 21, 2021

Aly Goni and Rakhi Sawant were among the other top five finalists of Bigg Boss 14. While Goni got evicted at the fourth position, Sawant voluntarily left the show at the fifth position after taking home Rs 14 lakh.

Apart from the former Bigg Boss 14 contestants, Madhuri Dixit Nene, Dharmendra, Riteish Deshmukh were among the celebrities who graced the grand finale.