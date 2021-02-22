Rubina Dilaik declared winner of Bigg Boss Season 14; Rahul Vaidya announced runner-up

Salman Khan announced that Rubina Dilaik is the winner of Bigg Boss season 14.

Rubina Dilaik on Sunday night beat Rahul Vaidya to emerge as the winner of the reality show Bigg Boss Season 14. Host Salman Khan announced the winner at midnight.

The season, which aired for over four months, had Rubina Dilaik, Rahul Vaidya, Aly Goni, Rakhi Sawant and Nikki Tamboli as the finalists. Aly Goni was declared number 4, and Rakhi Sawant took Rs 14 lakh and voluntarily left the show at number 5 position.

Bigg Boss 14 winner will take away the winners trophy along with the cash prize of Rs 36 lakhs, reports The Indian Express.

Bigg Boss 14 finale saw host Salman Khan and the finalists put up performances on stage for their studio audience. Some of the former contestants also returned to entertain the audience.

The show featured an entertaining mix of contestants like television actress Dilaik, her husband Abhinav Shukla, Eijaz Khan, Indian Idol contestant Rahul Vaidya, Nikki Tamboli, Aly Goni, Jasmin Bhasin, Pavitra Punia, singer Jaan Kumar Shan, Rakhi Sawant, Shardul Pandit, Sonali Phogat, Arshi Khan, Vikas Gupta and more, contesting against each other in the Bigg Boss house.

While Bigg Boss always has always had a spate of celebrities joining in for weekends and special weekday episodes, this year's concept was a little different. This year, Bigg Boss season 7 winner Gauahar Khan, last year's winner Sidharth entered the house as guests along with actress Hina Khan to set the playing field for the inmates.