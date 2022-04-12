Bankim Chandra's Anandamath is all set for a remake. Sujoyy Kuttiy and Ram Kamal Mukherjee to helm the creative of this magnum opus.

The acclaimed author turned filmmaker Ram Kamal Mukherjee and former Head of Zee Studios Sujoyy Kuttiy, roped in legendary writer K V Vijayendra Prasad for their magnum opus 1770 - Ek Sangram, inspired by Chatterjee's best selling nationalist Bengali novel Anandamath.

The film marks the 150th year of 'Vande Matram' that triggered the Swaraj movement in India against the British Empire. Chatterjee had composed the song for his novel Anandamath which was published in Bangadarshan Magazine in 1872. This multi-crore magnum opus will be produced by Shailendra Kumar from SS1 Entertainment and Suraj Sharma from PK Entertainments and will be made in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

"When Sujoyy approached me for Anandamath, I was a bit taken aback. I had read the novel many years ago, and frankly speaking, I didn't feel that today's generation would be able to connect with the subject. But when I met Ram Kamal and he shared his vision on Anandamath, he had a completely different take on the novel. It was commercial and connected with human emotions. After a couple of sessions, now I am excited to work on the subject with a completely fresh perspective. It will be a huge challenge for me, to recreate the magic of Anandamath," said veteran writer K V Vijayendra Prasad.

Currently, the makers are busy shuttling between Mumbai and Hyderabad to lock the first draft of the screenplay. By the end of May, they will be releasing the teaser poster. "We are expecting to shoot from October 2022, while we will need 120 days of pre-production. This is a mammoth project and requires a massive budget to mount. It will take almost a year and a half to make this film," says Ram Kamal.

