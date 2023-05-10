Entertainment

RRR director SS Rajamouli on his dream project Mahabharat: 'I can only assume that it would be a 10-part film'

SS Rajamouli is known for directing blockbusters like RRR, Magadheera, Baahubali and others.

May 10, 2023
The maverick and blockbuster filmmaker of the entertainment industry, SS Rajamouli, who has delivered memorable films like Magadheera, the Baahubali franchise, RRR and many others, has been nurturing his dream project and probably the biggest Indian film in the form of Mahabharat.

While the filmmaker has been sharing his thoughts about Mahabharat for the last few years, in a recent event, Rajamouli said it would take him at least a year to read all the versions of Mahabharat currently present in the country.

“If I get to the point of making Mahabharat, it would take me a year just to read the versions of Mahabharat that are available in the country. At present, I can only assume that it would be a 10-part film,” said SSR.

He added, “Every film I make, I feel that I’m learning something to ultimately make Mahabharat. So that’s my dream and every step is towards that.”

During the promotions of RRR, Ram Charan had asked the director about Mahabharat and questioned whether he will cast RRR heroes in that epic. The filmmaker replied, “The characters that I write for my Mahabharata will not be the same as you’ve seen or read before. I will tell Mahabharata in my own way. Mahabharata (story) will be the same, but the characters will be enhanced and the inter-relationships between the characters will be added.”

SSR further added, “I know people have made lists of who should play who in the project. But I will decide my characters only after I write my version of Mahabharata.”

