After the pan-India success of SS Rajamouli’s RRR, the South film is now all set for its sequel and will bring together the magical duo of Ram Charan and Jr NTR on the big screen for the second time. The same has been confirmed by the star filmmaker SS Rajamouli himself while further adding that work is presently underway on the story of the film’s sequel. Without disclosing further details, the director said that he is working with his father KV Vijayendra Prasad on the story of RRR 2. As per media reports, SS Rajamouli was speaking at an event in Chicago where he went on to speak about his father and his role in his film’s scripts.

“My father is the story writer for all my films. We have also discussed a bit about RRR 2 and he is currently working on the story”, the director added.

Well, this is not the first time he hinted towards the film’s sequel. Earlier when he was asked about RRR 2, he had said, “Let it cool down. Let time unravel what we have.”

RRR’s success story

Circling around the fictional tale of two Indian freedom fighters Alluri Sitarama Raju played by Ram Charan and Komaram Bheem played by Jr NTR, the film was released theatrically on 25 March 2022 and received universal acclaim for Rajamouli’s direction, cast performances, soundtrack, action sequences, and other parts.

Apart from the two lead actors, the film also features Bollywood actors Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn in prominent roles.

Further going internationally, the film was also released in Japan in October of this year. Earning about 500 thousand dollars, the film became the highest-earning foreign film in Japan within a week of its release.

On the contrary, while the film did a record-breaking business at the box office, it eventually lost the race to the Oscars against ‘Chhello Show’ as India’s official entry. However, the team has submitted the film to the academy for consideration in the general category. Besides this, the film will also be screened during the International Film Festival of India (IFFI), set to be held in Goa between 20 November to 28 November 2022.

