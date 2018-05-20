You are here:

Royal Wedding 2018: Twitter reacts to Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's grand ceremony with jokes, memes

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle got married in a ceremony televised for the worldwide audience. The wedding was attended by the British Royal Family, numerous celebrities, and was viewed around the world by millions of people.

Twitter was abuzz with countless tweets about the newly-wed royal couple. From Meghan Markle's dress to Prince Harry's 'you look amazing' comment, everything about the wedding became the topic of hundreds of tweets. Some of these tweets took a hilarious turn, as usual. With more than six million tweets about the ceremony, Twitter users came up with memes and jokes to mark the holy union, and we'll take a look at some of the best ones:

The presence of Prince Harry's ex-girlfriends was the easiest fodder for jokes:

Prince Harry’s ex girlfriends face at the #RoyalWedding is a picture #ItShouldHaveBeenMe pic.twitter.com/y1FveSBq6g — Samantha Quek (@SamanthaQuek) May 19, 2018

And when Prince Harry whispered to Meghan Markle 'you look amazing'

The NBC anchors are discussing the lip bite and when Harry said ‘you look amazing’ and @SavannahGuthrie said “that’s when I texted my husband ‘I’m mad at you and I don’t know why’” and I feel that, I think we all feel that — Caroline Moss (@socarolinesays) May 19, 2018

And these hilarious reactions:

Me when my boyfriend talks to me after I just watched the #royalwedding and my standards have gone up pic.twitter.com/gLQrzfN9EJ — thicc cryptid (@TheEisSilencio) May 19, 2018

You are either loving all this #RoyalWedding talk (Princess Charlotte) or you're not (Prince George). pic.twitter.com/A79uUjGUHZ — E! News (@enews) May 19, 2018

Bishop Michael Curry leaving the building! pic.twitter.com/kNVaZL6VUF — #ObamaBestEver (@lordxmen2k) May 19, 2018

That's the look of Sir Elton writing his new song in his head. "Love is the only way" #RoyalWedding pic.twitter.com/rQLS41Cjjv — Graham Cawthon (@GrahamCawthon) May 19, 2018

Royal reactions to that preacher are my new fave genre of TV#RoyalWedding pic.twitter.com/jQCzNIW7SA — Tom Harwood (@tomhfh) May 19, 2018

The greatest glow up the world has ever seen. #RoyalWedding pic.twitter.com/7wtBQGRUP8 — Jules LeFevre (@jules_lefevre) May 19, 2018

Pippa's dress looks like the Arizona iced tea can #RoyalWedding pic.twitter.com/pZCHVqNXYD — Sarah Rogers (@sarahnrogers) May 19, 2018

Kudos to the #RoyalWedding for being blacker than the Oscars. — Anand Giridharadas (@AnandWrites) May 19, 2018

This #RoyalWedding has everything. Martin Luther King Jr quotes. A choir singing “Stand By Me.” The cast of Suits. pic.twitter.com/7sH7pzBv4d — Sara Patterson (@sarapatt) May 19, 2018

When you're the queen, I guess you don't have to sing "God save the queen" #royalwedding pic.twitter.com/RO89DXHYGw — Rachel M. B. Atkins (@theRMBAtkins) May 19, 2018

This kid in the background is my new favorite #royalwedding pic.twitter.com/Kfj2L5ZzOs — Robyn Ross (@RobynRossTV) May 19, 2018

Updated Date: May 20, 2018 16:04 PM