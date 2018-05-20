You are here:

Royal Wedding 2018: Twitter reacts to Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's grand ceremony with jokes, memes

FP Staff

May,20 2018 16:01:00 IST

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle got married in a ceremony televised for the worldwide audience. The wedding was attended by the British Royal Family, numerous celebrities, and was viewed around the world by millions of people.

Twitter was abuzz with countless tweets about the newly-wed royal couple. From Meghan Markle's dress to Prince Harry's 'you look amazing' comment, everything about the wedding became the topic of hundreds of tweets. Some of these tweets took a hilarious turn, as usual. With more than six million tweets about the ceremony, Twitter users came up with memes and jokes to mark the holy union, and we'll take a look at some of the best ones:

The presence of Prince Harry's ex-girlfriends was the easiest fodder for jokes:

And when Prince Harry whispered to Meghan Markle 'you look amazing'

And these hilarious reactions:

Updated Date: May 20, 2018 16:04 PM

tags: #BuzzPatrol #Entertainment #Meghan Markle #Prince Harry #Royal Wedding #Twitter

