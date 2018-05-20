British royal wedding: More than six million tweets on Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's big day; thrice more than William-Kate wedding

Paris: Over six million people tweeted on Prince Harry's marriage to Meghan Markle, more than three times the number during his older brother's wedding, social media monitoring firm Visibrain said on Sunday.

Between 2200 GMT Friday and 2300 GMT Saturday, 6,604,498 tweets were posted worldwide on the royal nuptials, of which 5.2 million bore the hashtag #RoyalWedding, the French firm said.

That compared with 1,821,669 tweets across a similar timeframe for Prince William when he married Kate Middleton back on 29 April, 2011 when Twitter, founded in 2006, was in its relative infancy.

The most picked up post was by Lucy Sempey and was retweeted nearly 105,000 times. It was a photograph of Markle outside Buckingham Palace as a teen with the message: "One day you’re 15 and posing outside Buckingham palace and 22 years later you’re marrying the Prince. Unreal."

One day you’re 15 and posing outside Buckingham palace and 22 years later you’re marrying the Prince. Unreal. #RoyalWedding pic.twitter.com/XCQvJAEXNw — Lucy Sempey (@LucySempey) May 19, 2018

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle tied the knot at Windsor Castle on Saturday in a royal wedding like no other, mixing British pomp and African-American culture in front of a celebrity congregation and cheering crowds.

The new Duke and Duchess of Sussex exchanged vows in St George's Chapel in a historic ceremony, sealed with a kiss, which brought the biracial US TV star into the heart of the British monarchy.

As more than 100,000 people packed the sun-baked Windsor streets and millions watched worldwide, Queen Elizabeth II and the royal family were joined inside by stars including Oprah Winfrey, Serena Williams, Elton John, George Clooney and David Beckham.