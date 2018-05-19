As the royal wedding wraps up, that's it from us. Stay tuned for more photos and reports from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's nuptials, on Firstpost.
Meghan Markle marries Prince Harry The vows have been exchanged and the Archbishop of Canterbury has pronounced them husband and wife.
Meghan Markle marries Prince Harry
The vows have been exchanged and the Archbishop of Canterbury has pronounced them husband and wife.
Most Rev Michael Curry addresses the guest After a reading from Princess Diana’s sister, the address is by the Most Rev Michael Curry, the first black presiding bishop of the Episcopal church in the US. He quotes sculpture and medieval poems to say that "Love is God".
Most Rev Michael Curry addresses the guest
After a reading from Princess Diana’s sister, the address is by the Most Rev Michael Curry, the first black presiding bishop of the Episcopal church in the US.
He quotes sculpture and medieval poems to say that "Love is God".
Meghan Markle has arrived at the chapel Meghan Markle’s wedding dress has been designed by the acclaimed British designer, Clare Waight Keller. Waight Keller became the first female Artistic Director at the historic French fashion house Givenchy in 2017.
Meghan Markle has arrived at the chapel
Meghan Markle’s wedding dress has been designed by the acclaimed British designer, Clare Waight Keller. Waight Keller became the first female Artistic Director at the historic French fashion house Givenchy in 2017.
Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip have arrived The monarch and her husband have arrived at Windsor castle. They were preceded by Prince Harry's father Charles and his wife Camilla Parker Bowles.
Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip have arrived
The monarch and her husband have arrived at Windsor castle. They were preceded by Prince Harry's father Charles and his wife Camilla Parker Bowles.
Meghan Markle is on the way to the chapel Meghan Markle has been lent the burgundy Rolls Royce by the royal family to arrive at the castle.
Meghan Markle is on the way to the chapel
Meghan Markle has been lent the burgundy Rolls Royce by the royal family to arrive at the castle.
Prince Harry arrives at the castle The bridegroom Prince Harry with his brother Prince William has arrived at the castle. Both are wearing their military uniforms.
Prince Harry arrives at the castle
The bridegroom Prince Harry with his brother Prince William has arrived at the castle. Both are wearing their military uniforms.
Prince Charles to walk the bride down the aisle Prince Charles will walk actress Meghan Markle down the aisle on Saturday when she marries Prince Harry. Meghan's father Thomas is unable to attend the wedding after undergoing heart surgery. She released a statement on Thursday saying she hoped he could be given space to focus on his health. The Prince of Wales was "pleased to be able to welcome Ms Markle to the Royal Family in this way".
Prince Charles to walk the bride down the aisle
Prince Charles will walk actress Meghan Markle down the aisle on Saturday when she marries Prince Harry. Meghan's father Thomas is unable to attend the wedding after undergoing heart surgery. She released a statement on Thursday saying she hoped he could be given space to focus on his health.
The Prince of Wales was "pleased to be able to welcome Ms Markle to the Royal Family in this way".
A great royal-and-celebrity cocktail party Unlike Kate and William’s wedding seven years ago — in this wedding the guests are hanging out in the aisles, air-kissing and gossiping. It’s a great royal-and-celebrity cocktail party! (though without the cocktails for now), reports The New York Times.
A great royal-and-celebrity cocktail party
Unlike Kate and William’s wedding seven years ago — in this wedding the guests are hanging out in the aisles, air-kissing and gossiping. It’s a great royal-and-celebrity cocktail party! (though without the cocktails for now), reports The New York Times.
2,640 people were invited, as well as 1,200 people who were nominated by their Lord Lieutenants
2,640 people were invited, as well as 1,200 people who were nominated by their Lord Lieutenants
The couple will be the sixteenth royal couple to celebrate their Marriage at Windsor Castle since 1863
The couple will be the sixteenth royal couple to celebrate their Marriage at Windsor Castle since 1863
The wedding rings Meghan Markle's ring has been fashioned from a piece of Welsh Gold, gifted by Her Majesty The Queen. Prince Harry's ring will be a Platinum Band with a textured finish.
The wedding rings
Meghan Markle's ring has been fashioned from a piece of Welsh Gold, gifted by Her Majesty The Queen. Prince Harry's ring will be a Platinum Band with a textured finish.
The major celebrities who have arrived till now The Guardian has listed out the major celebrities already present at the wedding. These include Idris Elba, Oprah Winfrey, George and Amal Clooney, David and Victoria Beckham, Tom Hardy, Jonny Wilkinson, Clive Woodward, James Blunt, Joss Stone, Rugby player James Haskell and fitness model Chloe Madeley.
The major celebrities who have arrived till now
The Guardian has listed out the major celebrities already present at the wedding. These include Idris Elba, Oprah Winfrey, George and Amal Clooney, David and Victoria Beckham, Tom Hardy, Jonny Wilkinson, Clive Woodward, James Blunt, Joss Stone, Rugby player James Haskell and fitness model Chloe Madeley.
Flowers adorn the walls of St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle ahead of the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
Flowers adorn the walls of St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle ahead of the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
As the royal wedding wraps up, that's it from us. Stay tuned for more photos and reports from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's nuptials, on Firstpost.
As the wedding luncheon continues, here's another look at the newlyweds, as they exited St George's Chapel
Evening reception for newlyweds at Frogmore House
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will host a reception at Frogmore House this evening guests. Before that, they will shoot for official portraits — the first after their marriage.
Over the afternoon, the newlyweds are entertaining 2,500 guests at their post-wedding luncheon.
Priyanka's Philip Treacy hat got the actress on the 'Best Fascinator' lists
Abigail Spencer and Priyanka Chopra at the wedding. 💍💒 #Royalwedding @priyankachopra @abigailspencer pic.twitter.com/rcVzkMTIad— Tom & Lorenzo (@tomandlorenzo) May 19, 2018
Priyanka Chopra among guests who've made their way to post-Royal Wedding luncheon
The Quantico actress, who wore a lilac suit and hat combination was seen walking into Windsor Castle after the service at St. George's Chapel, hand-in-hand with Abigail Spencer.
The stylish duo! #RoyalWedding #PCinLondon pic.twitter.com/LYchAUXFIT— Team Priyanka Chopra (@TeamPriyanka) May 19, 2018
Royal couple enters Windsor Castle
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made their way from St. George's Chapel to Windsor Castle, where their guests will now gather for a wedding feast.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle being driven through the streets
The royal couple are in a chariot in the midst of a convoy of horses. The crowd is going wild with excitement.
Oh, the irony
me: i hate the monarchy abolish them all what a horrendous institution curse this day— priya (@priya_ebooks) May 19, 2018
also me: *emotionally watching a live stream of the whole damn thing*
Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip depart
The monarch and her husband drive away in their car.
The royal couple depart
The royal couple get into the chariot and are driven away as they wave to the public.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle walking out of the chapel
The royal couple walk out of the chapel as husband and wife.
The register being signed
The organ is now playing as the registers are being signed. During the signing of the register, Sheku Kanneh-Mason, a young cellist, plus the orchestra is playing, according to The Telegraph. He hails from Nottingham and comes from an astonishingly gifted family. He won BBC Young Musician of the Year in 2016.
Harry and Meghan's cake will break with tradition, says royal wedding baker
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding cake has taken six bakers five days to prepare and breaks with tradition, according to its designer Claire Ptak. Ptak said her design was more of an "installation" than a typical wedding cake, but offered few details.
The couple decided to buck the royal tradition for fruitcake and instead opted for a lemon and elderflower creation with buttercream icing, topped with fresh flowers.
Reuters
Meghan Markle marries Prince Harry
The vows have been exchanged and the Archbishop of Canterbury has pronounced them husband and wife.
Most Rev Michael Curry addresses the guest
After a reading from Princess Diana’s sister, the address is by the Most Rev Michael Curry, the first black presiding bishop of the Episcopal church in the US.
He quotes sculpture and medieval poems to say that "Love is God".
Prince Harry told Meghan Markle: "You look amazing"
The couple are standing at the altar in St. George's Chapel. They smiled at each other as a soprano sang a work by Handel. As they stood at the altar, Harry said to Meghan: "You look amazing."
Markle arrived to a fanfare and walked down the aisle accompanied part of the way by Prince Charles, and by 10 young page boys and bridesmaids. The children include 4-year-old Prince George and 3-year-old Princess Charlotte, children of Prince William and the Duchess of Cambridge.
AP
Nervous laughter during the wedding
Nervous laughter in Windsor as people in the church are asked if anyone knows a reason why they shouldn’t marry! Thankfully, there was none. #royalwedding @newscomauHQ— Andrew Koubaridis (@akoubaridis) May 19, 2018
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at the altar
Meghan Markle's wedding dress
Meghan Markle is wearing a dress by designer Clare Waight Keller for her wedding to Prince Harry.
Markle's choice is being closely watched Saturday given how big an impact royal wedding dresses have on what brides everywhere want to wear. Princess Diana's 1981 wedding gown, with its romantic details and dramatic train, defined the '80s fairytale bridal look.
More recently, when Kate Middleton married Prince William in 2011, her long-sleeved lace gown immediately sparked a trend for more covered-up, traditional lace bridal dresses.
AP
It's all about the well-plumed hats for royal wedding guests
Like every good royal wedding, it was all about the hats, the dresses and the posh tails, with some standouts in the rush inside at Windsor Castle.
Amal Clooney was undeniably regal in a mustard yellow dress with a long tie in back that bordered on a train as she glided into St. George's Chapel on Saturday, her actor husband, George Clooney, at her side in neutral grey, for the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Granted, it's difficult for Ms. Clooney to merely blend in, but her jauntily tilted and perfectly matched wide-brim hat, a dainty veil in front, contributed to gasps, both online and in the crowd that lined the church route.
Early guests included Oprah Winfrey in tiered Stella McCartney pink and a matching statement hat. Victoria Beckham, meanwhile, a close friend of the groom, blended quite nicely in dark navy, a peekaboo slit at the front of her dress that fell well below the knee, as she attended with her husband, soccer star David Beckham.
AP
Meghan Markle walks up the aisle and exchanges smiles and a few words with Harry
Prince Charles walked Meghan Markle down the aisle
Meghan Markle's father is unable to attend the wedding due to health reasons.
Meghan Markle has arrived at the chapel
Meghan Markle’s wedding dress has been designed by the acclaimed British designer, Clare Waight Keller. Waight Keller became the first female Artistic Director at the historic French fashion house Givenchy in 2017.
Queen Elizabeth is wearing a brightly-coloured dress
The Queen has arrived in a flared silk dress in lime, lemon, purple and grey by designer Stuart Parvin and a matching Angela Kelly hat, reported The Guardian.
Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip have arrived
The monarch and her husband have arrived at Windsor castle. They were preceded by Prince Harry's father Charles and his wife Camilla Parker Bowles.
Meghan Markle's mother has arrived at the venue
Princes Harry and William at the church
Meghan Markle arriving at the Windsor Castle
Meghan Markle is on the way to the chapel
Meghan Markle has been lent the burgundy Rolls Royce by the royal family to arrive at the castle.
Princes Harry and William
Prince Harry arrives at the castle
The bridegroom Prince Harry with his brother Prince William has arrived at the castle. Both are wearing their military uniforms.
Prince Charles to walk the bride down the aisle
Prince Charles will walk actress Meghan Markle down the aisle on Saturday when she marries Prince Harry. Meghan's father Thomas is unable to attend the wedding after undergoing heart surgery. She released a statement on Thursday saying she hoped he could be given space to focus on his health.
The Prince of Wales was "pleased to be able to welcome Ms Markle to the Royal Family in this way".
A great royal-and-celebrity cocktail party
Unlike Kate and William’s wedding seven years ago — in this wedding the guests are hanging out in the aisles, air-kissing and gossiping. It’s a great royal-and-celebrity cocktail party! (though without the cocktails for now), reports The New York Times.
2,640 people were invited, as well as 1,200 people who were nominated by their Lord Lieutenants
#RoyalWedding guests are arriving inside the Castle Grounds.— The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) May 19, 2018
2,640 people were invited – from charities close to the couple, as well as 1,200 people who were nominated by their Lord Lieutenants. pic.twitter.com/xm1N9MY2qY
VIctoria and David Beckham
Victoria Beckham’s stunning gown ❤️#RoyalWedding #PrinceHarry #MeghanMarkle #BNxRoyalWedding pic.twitter.com/XJuaNWJ33F— BellaNaija (@bellanaija) May 19, 2018
The couple will be the sixteenth royal couple to celebrate their Marriage at Windsor Castle since 1863
Today Prince Harry and Ms. Meghan Markle will become the sixteenth Royal Couple to celebrate their Marriage at Windsor Castle since 1863.— The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) May 19, 2018
Find out more: https://t.co/8vkN7JSJ4C pic.twitter.com/cpmFrMegyw
Serene Williams and Alexis Ohanian
Ready for my friend’s wedding. #beingserena @alexisohanian pic.twitter.com/PSIYvpXlaV— Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) May 19, 2018
The wedding rings
Meghan Markle's ring has been fashioned from a piece of Welsh Gold, gifted by Her Majesty The Queen. Prince Harry's ring will be a Platinum Band with a textured finish.
The major celebrities who have arrived till now
The Guardian has listed out the major celebrities already present at the wedding. These include Idris Elba, Oprah Winfrey, George and Amal Clooney, David and Victoria Beckham, Tom Hardy, Jonny Wilkinson, Clive Woodward, James Blunt, Joss Stone, Rugby player James Haskell and fitness model Chloe Madeley.
Oprah Winfrey at the wedding
You get a wave! You get a wave! You get a wave! #RoyalWedding pic.twitter.com/hE0sYR3v7l— E! News (@enews) May 19, 2018
Celebrations continue in Windsor town as the Band of The Irish Guards play for the crowds
#RoyalWedding celebrations continue in Windsor town as the Band of The Irish Guards @IrishGuardsBand play for the crowds pic.twitter.com/aSuAJPgzKm— The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) May 19, 2018
The Clooneys have arrived
AMAL CLOONEY and that old guy are here! Love the canary yellow #RoyalWedding pic.twitter.com/e9SmGfzDHT— Gillian Brockell (@gbrockell) May 19, 2018
The service sheet for the wedding
The service sheet for the wedding of Britain's Prince Harry to Meghan Markle is shown ahead of the ceremony in Windsor #RoyalWedding pic.twitter.com/hgIGwsXLbR— Elliot Wagland (@elliotwagland) May 19, 2018
Meghan Markle's mother Doria Ragland met many senior royals since her arrival from California
Doria Ragland has had a series of whirlwind visits with senior royals since her arrival from California. She met Prince Harry's brother, Prince William, and his wife Kate and their two oldest children, Prince George, 4, and Princess Charlotte, 3, at Windsor Castle on Thursday afternoon.
Palace officials said Harry and Meghan Markle were also present, and that the meeting was followed by a rehearsal dinner.
Ragland also had tea with Harry's father Prince Charles and his wife Camilla on Wednesday. She has not yet met Harry's grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, but Buckingham Palace officials said she will meet the queen for tea on Friday at Windsor Castle.
AP
Flowers adorn the walls of St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle ahead of the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
Flowers adorn the walls of St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle ahead of the wedding of Prince Harry and Ms. Meghan Markle #RoyalWedding pic.twitter.com/mkDWSVSBLH— Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) May 19, 2018
Meghan Markle marries Prince Harry LIVE updates:
After a reading from Princess Diana’s sister, the address is by the Most Rev Michael Curry, the first black presiding bishop of the Episcopal church in the US.
The couple stood at the altar in St. George's Chapel. They smiled at each other as a soprano sang a work by Handel. As they stood at the altar, Harry said to Meghan: "You look amazing."
The major celebrities already present at the wedding: Idris Elba, Oprah Winfrey, George and Amal Clooney, David and Victoria Beckham, Tom Hardy, Jonny Wilkinson, Clive Woodward, James Blunt, Joss Stone, Rugby player James Haskell and fitness model Chloe Madeley.
The Royal Wedding
It all started with a blind date that went really, really well.
It was in July 2016, not even two years ago. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were set up by a mutual friend, a woman who thought they might click. Those dates usually fail 99 out of 100 times — but this time something magical happened.
Less than two years later, they will marry: two people who found each other after years of searching. But Harry's status as a senior British royal and Markle's entertainment industry presence as a star on the TV series Suits has turned Saturday's wedding into a global event.
From St. George's Chapel on the grounds of Windsor Castle, the royal wedding ceremony — complete with Anglican prayers and tradition, classical music and a gospel choir — will be beamed to tens of millions of TV viewers throughout the world.
"Windsor is absolutely bursting with excitement," said royal historian Hugo Vickers. "There are cardboard cutouts of Meghan and Harry in every shop window, virtually. There's bunting all over the place. I've never seen so many people in the streets of Windsor." He says there's substance and meaning to the event that goes beyond its glitzy surface. "It's very glamorous," he said. "But it is also the meeting, isn't it, between a once-wayward prince and an actress who has also addressed the United Nations — she's the first royal bride to have addressed the United Nations. She's a human rights activist and a feminist and a global ambassador for charities. She's led her own life ... she's not coming onto the scene without credentials. She's a highly proficient, very articulate young lady," he said.
The weather is expected to be balmy and clear, bathing the ancient stones of Windsor Castle in a beautiful spring light. Stars are flying in from Hollywood. Royal fans have been camping outside the castle for days. British police have stepped up security, with sniffer dogs, barricades and patrols all over town. Everyone is waiting to see what Markle wears, which designer she has chosen for her wedding gown. Prince Charles, the groom's father, will walk her down the aisle after Markle's own father became too ill to come. No one knows if Prince William will give a loving toast as Harry's best man, or use the occasion to poke fun at his boisterous younger brother.
The wedding marks a new chapter in the storied British monarchy: The introduction of an American woman with a biracial background to its upper ranks. And there is every indication Markle has charmed the British public, making new fans each time she and Harry make a "walkabout" in a different part of the country.
When they exchange vows at St. George's Chapel, it will mark a new phase for Harry — who has buried his bad boy past and embraced a royal role while supporting a number of charities — and a transformation for Markle, who is walking away from a successful acting career to embark on a life of royal duties and social activism. Both hope to start a family, following in the footsteps of William, who with his wife Kate has three young children: Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, who just arrived last month.
It is a time of transition for the British monarchy, one that seems filled with hope as William and Harry — the two sons of the late Princess Diana and Prince Charles — step ever more confidently into the limelight. The brothers even found the time amid the wedding hoopla to stroll outside the castle Friday evening to thank fans for coming.
A smiling Harry gave a thumb's up and answered "Great, thank you!" when asked how he was feeling on the eve of his wedding.
And it seems to be a time of reflection and joy for 92-year-old Queen Elizabeth II and her 96-year-old husband, Prince Philip, who plans to attend the ceremony despite his recent hip replacement surgery. She is seeing her grandson marry a woman who clearly has brought him the happiness he's often said was missing from his life. The family tableau will play out on the broadest possible stage. Dozens of broadcasters have set up on the castle grounds for a visual feast. The chapel itself is a masterpiece of the late Gothic style, and Windsor Castle has been home to British sovereigns for nearly 1,000 years.
After the ceremony, the newlyweds will ride a horse-drawn carriage through the streets of Windsor, flanked by a splendid British military procession with many officers on horseback. Then it will be off to the first of two gala receptions. The first will be hosted in the afternoon by the queen — with finger foods, wine and champagne. The second, smaller reception is being thrown by Charles. A three-hour break in between will allow for a rest and a change of outfits for the lucky 200 invited to the evening soiree.
The chapel service will reflect Markle's American roots. The Most Rev. Michael Bruce Curry, an African-American leader of the Episcopal Church, will deliver a sermon, and the musical selections will include versions of "Stand By Me" and Etta James' "Amen/This Little Light of Mine."
Markle will be accompanied by her mother, Doria Ragland, when she is driven to the chapel on Saturday, and many of her closest friends and some co-stars from "Suits" will be in the audience. She opted not to have a maid of honour but there will be 10 young bridesmaids and page boys, including 4-year-old Prince George and 3-year-old Princess Charlotte, the elder children of William and his wife Kate.
Harry will be joined by some of his buddies from his 10 years of military service — an experience that included tours of duty in Afghanistan — and from many of the charities he supports, which have focused on helping wounded veterans or encouraging a more open discussion of mental health issues. The couple has made an effort to honor the memory of Harry's mother, the late Princess Diana, whose older sister Jane Fellowes will give a reading during the wedding service.
After seeing the couple up close, Curry said Friday that he saw "two real people who are obviously in love." "When I see them, something in my heart leaps," he said. "That's why 2 billion people are watching them."
With inputs from agencies
Updated Date: May 19, 2018 18:56 PM