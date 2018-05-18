You are here:

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry royal wedding: Prince Charles will walk the bride down the aisle

London: Prince Charles will walk actress Meghan Markle down the aisle on Saturday when she marries Prince Harry, the Kensington Palace said.

Meghan's father Thomas is unable to attend the wedding after undergoing heart surgery. She released a statement on Thursday saying she hoped he could be given space to focus on his health.

The Prince of Wales was "pleased to be able to welcome Ms Markle to the Royal Family in this way", the palace added.

Meghan's mother Doria Ragland will take her daughter to the wedding at St George's Chapel in Windsor. Ragland will meet the Queen for the first time at Windsor Castle later, accompanied by Meghan, 36, and Prince Harry, 33. She has already been introduced to Prince Charles and Prince William.

The wedding will beam on Indian television deferred live on Colors Infinity.

Updated Date: May 18, 2018 16:44 PM