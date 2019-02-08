Royal Stag Barrel Select MTV Unplugged S8: Neha Kakkar to appear with siblings Tony, Sonu in third episode

After Guru Randhawa and Sonu Nigam, Neha Kakkar is all set to appear in the eighth edition of Royal Stag Barrel MTV Unplugged, along with her siblings Tony and Sonu Kakkar.

The third episode will witness the siblings create an enthralling atmosphere with their renditions. The singer, known for her powerful voice, will put up the acoustic version of her chartbusters. Moreover, Tony will also perform a rap version of one of his tracks. The three siblings will also croon 'The Story of Kakkar’s' together.

Excited about her fans watching the show, Neha says in a statement, “Royal Stag Barrel Select MTV Unplugged is a great opportunity to explore and showcase our talent and expertise in the best possible way. I am ecstatic to be sharing the stage with my siblings this season as we are coming up with some amazing performances," adding that most of the songs have been composed by her brother Tony and one by her sister Sonu. "I am eagerly waiting to share my heartfelt emotions with my fan and looking forward to their responses on the episode.” she signs off.

The third episode of Royal Stag Barrel Select MTV Unplugged will air on Saturday, 9 February on MTV.

