Royal Stag Barrel Select MTV Unplugged S8: Jonita Gandhi, Neeti Mohan display their diverse range

The fourth episode of Royal Stag Barrel MTV Unplugged season 8 saw a galore of talented musicians under the same roof. The millennial voices — Arjun Kanungo, Neeti Mohan, Jonita Gandhi, Amit Mishra, Bhuvan Bam, Shahid Mallya and Dhvani Bhanushali — presented a diverse range of music.

While the Indian comedian and singer Bhuvan Bam performed to 'Guncha Na Koi', Neeti added a beautiful twist to the classic, creating a serene ambiance.

Singing her chartbuster 'Gillheriyaan' from Dangal, Jonita Gandhi said, “Royal Stag Barrel Select MTV Unplugged allows the artists to experiment with music and perform it live for their fans. It brings me so much joy to be able to sing one of my favorite songs that I originally sung for Dangal and share this experience with the nation who has shown me so much love.”

“Performing live is an experience that teaches you something new as a singer every time. Royal Stag Barrel MTV Unplugged is a great platform to explore yourself as an artist and gain most out of this platform. I am eagerly waiting for my fans to watch me perform live just for them”, said Arjun Kanungo, who mesmerised the audience with his original composition, 'Aaya Na Tu.'

The star-studded episode of Royal Stag Barrel Select MTV Unplugged aired on Saturday, 16 February on MTV.

Updated Date: Feb 19, 2019 11:57:00 IST