Rowdy Rathore 2: Akshay Kumar, Prabhudeva's action comedy gets sequel seven years after original film

A sequel to Akshay Kumar's 2012 action-comedy Rowdy Rathore is in works, producer Shabinaa Khan has confirmed. Shabinaa, who co-produced the action blockbuster along with Sanjay Leela Bhansali, has said that the project is in scripting stages, and will likely see Akshay play the lead in the sequel.

"We are in the process of writing Rowdy Rathore 2 right now and inshallah, it will feature Akshay in the lead,” Shabinaa told Mumbai Mirror. She did not reveal any further details about the film.

There have been talks about the sequel to the action-comedy film since it became a blockbuster in 2012. Last year, Shabinaa said that the script of the film was awaiting Bhansali's approval. However, no news of further development was reported.

The first instalment, helmed by Prabhudeva, saw Akshay in double roles; he played a small-time Mumbai crook and an inspector in the film. Sonakshi Sinha played the female lead and Tamil actor Nassar played the antagonist. Paresh Ganatra, Yashpal Sharma and Gurdeep Kohli were seen in pivotal roles.

Rowdy Rathore narrates the tale of a thief Shiva, who is appointed by a team of police officers after their brave teammate Vikram Rathore, who also happens to be Shiva's lookalike, dies at the hands of corrupt politicians. It's an official Hindi remake of the 2006 Telugu movie Vikramarkudu, featuring Ravi Teja and Anushka Shetty.

Akshay is currently in Bangkok shooting for Rohit Shetty's cop drama Sooryavanshi.

Updated Date: Jun 06, 2019 16:03:28 IST

