Roseanne star Sara Gilbert on show's cancellation: Sad to see it end in this way but I stand behind ABC's decision

Sara Gilbert says she is upset about how Roseanne ended, but still supports ABC's decision to cancel the show over Roseanne Barr's racist tweet.

Gilbert said on Monday while hosting the CBS daytime show The Talk that Roseanne ''has always been about diversity, love and inclusion."

.@THEsaragilbert reacts to the news of her show #Roseanne being canceled after racist tweet: “This show has always been about diversity, love and inclusion. And it’s sad to see it end in this way… However, I do stand behind the decision ABC made." pic.twitter.com/ouClfrZorS — The Talk (@TheTalkCBS) June 4, 2018

The comments expanded on Gilbert's statement last week about the show's cancellation. She also said a lot of people have been hurt as a result of Barr's tweet, which likened former Barack Obama adviser Valerie Jarrett to a product of the Muslim Brotherhood and Planet of the Apes. Gilbert, who played Darlene on the show, revealed her disappointment to fellow co-hosts. “In addition to my statement, I would like to say this has been a very difficult week. A lot of people have been hurt by this," she said before adding, “I’m sad for the people who lost their jobs in the process. However, I do stand behind the decision that ABC made.”

Wow! unreal. — Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) May 30, 2018

Gilbert is an executive producer on the rebooted series.

