Roseanne cancelled: Ava DuVernay, Kumail Nanjiani, other celebs thank ABC chief, criticise Barr's racist tweet

FP Staff

May,30 2018 11:32:57 IST

US television network ABC on Tuesday cancelled the hit working-class comedy Roseanne, after its star Roseanne Barr aimed a racist tweet at a former advisor to Barack Obama.

The 65-year-old sitcom actress — a vocal supporter of President Donald Trump who has used Twitter to voice far-right and conspiracy theorist views — took aim at the aide, Valerie Jarrett, in a post that read: "Muslim brotherhood & planet of the apes had a baby = vj."

Roseanne promo. ABC

After a barrage of criticism on social media, Barr apologised to Jarrett and to "all Americans" for what she called a "joke."

"I am truly sorry for making a bad joke about her politics and her looks. I should have known better. Forgive me - my joke was in bad taste," she tweeted. "I apologize. I am now leaving Twitter."

Her belated mea culpa was not enough for ABC, which said it was pulling the plug on Barr's show over the "abhorrent, repugnant" tweet, which was "inconsistent with our values." The backlash to her latest tweet was swift, with public figures from actors Rosie O'Donnell and Don Cheadle, comedians Kumail Nanjiani and Ricky Gervais to CNN analyst April Ryan calling out Barr, while comedian Wanda Sykes, a consulting producer on Roseanne, announced before the cancellation that she would not be returning to the show in any case.

With inputs from AFP

Updated Date: May 30, 2018 11:57 AM

