Rose Byrne joins Hilary Swank in sci-fi thriller I Am Mother, will voice titular robot in the film

Rose Byrne has joined the cast of sci-fi thriller I Am Mother. According to Variety, the 39-year-old actor will voice the title robot Mother in debutante director Grant Sputore's film.

Byrne said the movie is a "unique, eerie, unnerving and visionary science fiction piece. He is such an exciting talent to come out of Australia and I am so flattered to be on board with such an incredible artist."

Michael Lloyd Green penned the script, which was on the 2016 Black List.

Academy Award winner Hilary Swank and Clara Rugaard also star in the film. Rugaard plays the first of a new generation of humans raised by Mother - a kindly robot designed to repopulate the earth following mankind's extinction. But the arrival of a blood-drenched woman (Swank) poses a threat to their unique bond.

Byrne's recent releases include Peter Rabbit and Juliet Naked opposite Ethan Hawke. She will also be seen in Instant Family alongside Mark Wahlberg.

Shooting for I Am Mother began last year in Australia.

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)

Updated Date: Oct 03, 2018 18:13 PM