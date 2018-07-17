Rose Byrne in talks to star alongside Tiffany Haddish in Miguel Arteta's buddy comedy Limited Partners

Girls Trip breakout star Tiffany Haddish continues to cement her rise in Hollywood, having signed on for a Paramount Pictures produced buddy comedy Limited Partners. Peter Rabbit star Rose Byrne is also in negotiations to star in the film, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The comedy, which will be directed by Miguel Arteta, will tell the story of two friends who start a beauty products company but find their relationship tested when they are made a huge buyout offer by a tech company. Arteta, who recently directed the comedy Beatriz at Dinner with Salma Hayek, will be adapting a script written by Sam Pitman and Adam Cole-Kelly.

Byrne's character is said to be the more practical of the two women. The Australian actress navigated her way into Hollywood by taking up projects like The Meddler, Damages, Annie, Adult Beginners and the X-Men and Insidious films. She is also a regular feature in comedies having starred in films like Bridesmaids, The Internship, Neighbors and Spy.

Haddish, meanwhile, will be seen in plenty of upcoming films from the Kevin Hart's Night School and Tyler Perry's Nobody’s Fool to The LEGO Movie 2 and The Kitchen.

Limited Partners is due to begin production in October.

Updated Date: Jul 17, 2018 13:12 PM