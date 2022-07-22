Amazon has handed an early Season 3 renewal to its fantasy epic series The Wheel of Time, starring Gone Girl fame Rosamund Pike.

Hollywood star Rosamund Pike's fantasy series The Wheel of Time is set to return on Prime Video with its third season, the streamer has announced. The series, based on author Robert Jordan's series of best-selling novels, premiered in November 2021 and its sophomore season is expected to bow out this year. The makers made the announcement about the third chapter during their panel presentation at San Diego Comic-Con on Thursday and also unveiled the first look of season two.

Rafe Judkins, executive producer and showrunner of The Wheel of Time, said he is happy to be creating the third season, which will be based on Jordan's book The Shadow Rising. "I'm so thrilled that we'll be making a third season. The Shadow Rising' has always been my favourite book in the series, so being able to bring it to television and introduce new audiences to the stories that made me fall in love with these books in the first place is such an honour, and something I've been working toward since I first pitched the show years and years ago, Judkins said in a statement.

Set in a world where magic exists and only certain women are allowed to wield it, The Wheel of Time follows Moiraine Damodred (Pike) as a member of a powerful, all-female organisation 'Aes Sedal,' who goes on a journey across the world with five young people, one of whom she believes might be the reincarnation of a person prophesied to save or destroy humanity. Vernon Sanders, head of global television, Amazon Studios, said they are excited to further explore the world of The Wheel of Time with season three.

We are so excited to dive deeper into the world of The Wheel of Time with Rafe Judkins and his team, who have done such a marvelous job of honouring Robert Jordan's vision and delivering an incredible viewing experience to Prime Video customers, Sanders said. Jeff Frost, president, Sony Pictures Television and Jason Clodfelter, co-president, Sony Pictures Television, said they are pleased to continue the journey and partnership with Amazon Studios with season three of The Wheel of Time.

Season one resonated with the most loyal of Jordan devotees, as well as the uninitiated, who were experiencing this incredible world for the first time, proving this is a show that truly stands out in the genre space. "We couldn't be happier to give fans more reasons to be excited about the show and bring more The Wheel of Time to our customers worldwide," Frost said. The Wheel of Time also stars Daniel Henney, Zoe Robins, Madeleine Madden, Josha Stradowski and Marcus Rutherford.

The show is a co-production with Amazon Studios and Sony Pictures Television.

