Roohi new song Kiston, featuring Janhvi Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, is an ode to love

Sachina-Jigar have composed Roohi's song 'Kiston', while Amitabh Bhattacharya has penned the lyrics

Rajkummar Rao, Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Sharma starrer Roohi has created a good amount of buzz ever since its trailer release. After releasing the film's first song Panghat, the makers have now unveiled a romantic number titled Kiston featuring Kapoor and Rao.

The song shows a glimpse of Rajkummar Rao & Janhvi Kapoor's love story in the film. Sachina-Jigar have composed the soulful love song, while Amitabh Bhattacharya has penned the lyrics. Jubin Nautiyal has sung the melodious song.

Helmed by the makers of the 2018 film Stree, Roohi tells the story of a witch who abducts brides on their first night after marriage. Set in a fictional town of North India, the film revolves around two small-town boys Bhaura and Kattani, played by Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma respectively, who are struck in a forest with Roohi.

Fukrey helmer Mrigdeep Singh Lamba has penned and co-produced the film while Hardik Mehta has directed it.

Ever since its announcement, the film had undergone multiple title changes. The film's first title was Roohi Afza which was later changed to Roohi Afzana. Finally, the film is going to release with the title Roohi.

A Jio Studios presentation, the film is produced by Dinesh Vijan of Maddock Film and is all set to release on 11 March. Roohi is Rajkummar Rao & Janhvi Kapoor's first film together.

Watch the song