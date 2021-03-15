Roohi box office: Janhvi Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao's film makes 12.58 cr on opening weekend
Roohi earned Rs.2.25 crore on Friday and noticed a significant jump on Saturday figures with Rs 3.42 crore
Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao's latest horror-comedy Roohi, which had a rough start at the box office, has recorded a promising weekend at the box office.
According to trade experts, the film witnessed growth in several circuits on Sunday. It earned Rs.2.25 crore on Friday and noticed a significant jump on Saturday figures with Rs 3.42 crore. It collected ₹3.85 crores on Sunday. The current total stands at ₹12.58 crore.
Check out the box office figures here
#Roohi has a respectable 4-day *extended* weekend... Witnesses growth in several circuits on Sun, while plexes report limited growth... Mon-Thu biz crucial... Thu 3.06 cr [#MahaShivratri], Fri 2.25 cr, Sat 3.42 cr, Sun 3.85 cr. Total: ₹ 12.58 cr. #India biz.
— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 15, 2021
The story revolves around a witch, who abducts brides on their first night after marriage. Helmed by the makers of Stree (2018), the film is set in a fictional town of North India. It tells the story of two small-town boys Bhaura and Kattani, played by Rajkummar and Varun respectively, who are stuck in a forest with Roohi.
Fukrey famed Mrigdeep Singh Lamba has co-produced and penned the film while Hardik Mehra has directed it.
The film had undergone various title changes ever since its announcement. Initially, the title was Roohi Afza which was changed to Roohi Afzana. The makers have finally released it with the title Roohi. Maddock Films' Dinesh Vijan has bankrolled the project.
Roohi, which released on 11 March, is the first major Hindi film to release theatrically after the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting allowed cinema halls across the country to operate at full capacity from February with adherence to COVID-19 safety protocols.
