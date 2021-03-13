Entertainment

Roohi box office collection: Rajkummar Rao, Janhvi Kapoor's film witnesses dip, makes 3.06 cr

Roohi collected Rs 2.25 crore on Friday, pushing its two-day total to Rs 5.31 crore

FP Trending March 13, 2021 14:56:56 IST
Still from Roohi. Image from Twitter

Rajkummar Rao, Varun Sharma and Janhvi Kapoor-starrer Roohi released on Thursday, 11 March.

The film managed to bring viewers back to the cinema halls on the first day by collecting Rs 3.06 crore. Despite COVID-19 , the film managed to get a decent opening at the box office.

However, the horror-comedy has witnessed a dip on the second day. As per trade analyst Taran Adarsh's tweet, Roohi collected Rs 2.25 crore on Friday, 12 March, pushing its two-day total to Rs 5.31 crore.

The story revolves around a witch, who abducts brides on their first night after marriage. Helmed by the makers of Stree (2018), the film is set in a fictional town of North India. It tells the story of two small-town boys Bhaura and Kattani, played by Rajkummar and Varun respectively, who are stuck in a forest with Roohi.

Fukrey famed Mrigdeep Singh Lamba has co-produced and penned the film while Hardik Mehra has directed it.

The film had undergone various title changes ever since its announcement. Initially, the title was Roohi Afza which was changed to Roohi Afzana. The makers have finally released it with the title Roohi.

A Jio Studio presentation, Roohi is Rajkummar & Janhvi's first film together. Maddock Films' Dinesh Vijan has bankrolled the project.

Updated Date: March 13, 2021 14:56:56 IST

