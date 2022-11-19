From creating masaledar cinema to making India eat masala pasta, Rohit Shetty has become the new face of Smith & Jones Pasta Masala. Watch him in his unique avatar as he puts his desi tadka in this fun video.

The director wrote- “Happy to be a part of the Smith & Jones family! – A brand that blends international cuisines with local flavours.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rohit Shetty (@itsrohitshetty)

With his vision for action, the director-host has taken this action bases show to new heights. He has delivered yet another successful season with its action-packed content, breaking records across various mediums.

Khatron Ke Khiladi was featured as the #1 non-fiction show of the category receiving rave reviews across the globe and making COLORS the #1 weekend destination with 24% market share, generating over 5 million conversations including multiple organic trends on a weekly basis.

Becoming the show with the highest reach two years in a row, the Rohit Shetty action extravaganza is the number #1 on weekends in terms of average episodic reach as well.

​Rohit Shetty who understands the needs of the masses always ensures entertainment with everything he decides to work on ​be it as a host, director or producer. He’s now gearing up for Cirkus that stars Ranveer Singh, Varun Sharma, Pooja Hegde, Jacqueline Fernandez, Johny Lever, Mukesh Tiwari, Vrajesh Hirjee, and is slated to release on Christmas 2022.

Also, after delivering India’s most popular reality TV show, Rohit Shetty is all set to bring the action back to his cop universe. The highly anticipated series Indian Police Force which has Sidharth Malhotra in a cop avatar, also stars Shilpa Shetty Kundra and Vivek Oberoi.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.