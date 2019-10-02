You are here:

Roger Federer asks Twitterati for 'Bollywood classic' recommendations; fans give him plenty of suggestions

Legendary tennis player Roger Federer on Wednesday, 2 October, sent Indian film buffs on social media into a tizzy as he asked for suggestions of Bollywood classics.

"Any movie suggestions? #AvengersAssemble #Aquaman," the tennis ace wrote on Twitter. Soon after, fans stormed his timeline with suggestions like Wonder Woman and Detective Pikachu.

Seemingly unconvinced, Federer decided to seek more help from followers as he asked, "A Bollywood classic maybe?"

A Bollywood classic maybe? ‍♂️ — Roger Federer (@rogerfederer) October 2, 2019

A fan gave him a complete list of a few Bollywood cults including Taare Zameen Par, Dangal, Oscar-nominated Lagaan, Mother India and Salaam Bombay to watch.

"Bollywood movies in IMDb Top 100 1) Tare Zameen Par (2007) 2) 3 Idiots (2009) 3) Dangal (2016) Oscar Nominated movies: 1) Lagaan (2001) 2) Mother India (1957) 3) Salaam Bombay (1988)," wrote a fan.

Whereas others suggested him to check out Gully Boy which was recently selected as India's official entry for Oscar Awards.

Most of the player's fans and followers recommended him popular sports dramas like Chak De! India, Dangal, Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, Lagaan and Sultan.

On the other hand, Twitterati also advised him to go for the "greatest movie ever made in Bollywood, DDLJ [Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge]"

"Watch DDLJ. Greatest movie ever made in Bollywood," commented a fan on Federer's post.

Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, and Paresh Rawal classic hit Hera Pheri was also suggested by many movie buffs.

At the time of publishing, his tweet asking for B-town suggestions had clocked 3302 replies, 1426 re-tweets, and 11.3 k likes. From gifs of movies like Padmavat and 3 idiots, fans also send out memes to the tennis sensation.

Federer also quoted some tweets to post replies. "Thanks," wrote the 38-year old, to a fan who listed Sholay, Lagaan, Jodha Akbar and Dangal as movies he could watch.

