Popular TV actress Anjali Anand is currently garnering praises for her performance in her big Bollywood debut Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, where she portrayed the character of Gayatri Randhawa (Ranveer Singh’s sister).

While the film is receiving rave reviews for its narrative and impeccable performances of the lead cast, the kissing scene between Dharmendra and Shabana Azmi has been the talk of the town. Talking about that sequence Anjali Anand said it was ‘just surreal’ to witness that scene on the set.

“You should have been on the set, otherwise aapko samajh mein hi nahi ayega (You cannot understand what it was like). Me and Ranveer were like ‘Is this really happening’? We were so excited about it and there was no haua (hullaballoo) about it…,” Anjali told Siddharth Kannan.

She added, “We could see Shabana ji just walk in and woh hawa chalu ho jati hai (The wind started blowing), and she’s singing… see this (gooseflesh), me and Ranveer Singh were like ‘Yeh kya ho raha hai (What is happening)? Oh my God, we are in front of legends and they are performing, oh my God’. I was like ‘Tere toh banta hai, main kaha se agayi (He could be there, but how did I get there)!’ I was like his being there is understandable, but imagine me… what was I feeling… Like Jaya ji is here, Dharmendra ji is here and Shabana ji is here, like what that h*** is happening! How did I reach here? It was just surreal.”

Directed by Karan Johar, the film also features Jaya Bachchan, Alia Bhatt, Churni Ganguly, Tota Roy Choudhury, Kshitee Jog and Aamir Bashir in prominent roles. The film has crossed the Rs 100 crore mark at the box office and emerged the sixth film of 2023 to achieve this feat after Pathaan, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, The Kerala Story and Adipurush.