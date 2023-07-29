Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani has collected Rs 11.10 crore on its opening day at the box-office. The film stars Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi, Ranveer Singh, and Alia Bhatt in crucial roles. It also marks the director’s 25th year in films.

Last year in August, when the filming of the film was wrapped up, Singh penned a note on social media. He mentioned his experience of directing a film after so many years and thanked the ensemble cast who worked so hard for this Kahani. He added that working with them was a magical experience. Ranveer Singh can be heard saying how he always wanted to be in a Karan Johar and Dharma film, but he did not know that his first Dharma film will be directed by Karan Johar himself. Sharing the same clip, the Simmba actor posted on his social media, “Many days of – hearty laughs, tears, mischief, love, blood & sweat. Somewhere in between action and cut, this kahani found a family within the hearts of everyone on set. It’s a talkie wrap on #RockyAurRaniKiPremKahani with just 1 song to go!”

In the video, we can see the cast and crew celebrating. Alia Bhatt, who had already wrapped her shoot schedule last week, joined the team virtually through a video call. “Ye hai Rocky Aur Rani ki Virtual aur real ki prem kahani,” commented Karan Johar in the clip.

Dharmendra Deol, who is also a part of the movie, also shared a video from the celebration on his Instagram handle with the caption, “Dosto, Pyaari iss Production ke saath beete pyaaree Lamheen ye bahut yaad aayenge,” with hearts, dance and hand-fold emojis.