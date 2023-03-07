The trailer of Rocket Boys season 2 is out now. Jim Sarbh returns as Dr. Homi J. Bhabha in this period era drama. The second season of the show will the characters grappling with rising geopolitical tensions, tumultuous internal politics in the country and international agencies keeping a closer watch on their ambition to make India a nuclear nation. The show also stars Ishwak Singh as Dr Vikram Sarabhai and Arjun Radhakrishnan as Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam. Rocket Boys 2 will start airing on Sony LIV from 16 March.

The trailer shows Dr Homi Bhabha and Dr Vikram Sarabhai dealing with a slew of problems in the wake of Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru’s death. The road to success is not easy for Dr Sarabhai and Dr Bhabha in the series, with both characters facing stiff opposition from all sides.

The two have to outthink the United States, who is taking a closer look at India’s ambition. The duo also have to defend their plan in front of the government and its agencies, arguing for the necessity of India’s satellite program as well as a nuclear bomb.

The trailer also shows glimpses of Indira Gandhi taking over as the leader of the nation and Project Smiling Buddha, which was India’s first successful nuclear bomb test.

A reference to the India-Pakistan war of 1971 is also referenced in the promo, with Gandhi stating, “They want a war, I will give them one.”

Take a look at the Rocket Boys 2 trailer here:

The Rocket Boys 2 trailer left fans excited. What a Marvellous trailer!!! Hands down another great season is coming our way,” wrote one user. Another commented, “This series is what every science student always wanted from Indian movie.” “One word – Masterpiece,” one fan remarked.

Created by Nikkhil Advani, Roy Kapur Films and Emmay Entertainment, Rocket Boys is helmed by Abhay Pannu. The show also stars Regina Cassandra, Namit Das, Charu Shankar, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Rajiv Kachroo and Saba Azad in pivotal roles.

The first season of Rocket Boys won eight Filmfare OTT trophies last year including the award for Best Drama Series and Best Director.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.