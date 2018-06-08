Robin Williams: Come Inside My Mind trailer shows late comedian's struggle with drugs, loneliness and mental illness

The much-anticipated trailer of Robin Williams: Come Inside My Mind has been released by HBO. The documentary brings together different narratives from people close to the late comedian and shows him at the peak of the career while still battling mental illness, drugs and loneliness.

Narrated mostly by the iconic actor, the documentary has some never-seen-before footage of his shows, stand up performances, speeches and old photographs. Williams' close friends and family feature in the video, providing their own explanation of what he was going through before he took his own life in 2014. The comedian too, opens up on his insecurities, the most prominent one being his fear of abandonment which stemmed from his childhood, according to the footage in doc.

In an especially hard-hitting moment, funnyman Steve Martin, who had led the tributes after the death of his Waiting for Godot co-star, says, "He was really comfortable onstage. Offstage, I just felt he was holding himself together." The trailer also brings forth the various voicemails he sent to his friends about his tryst with drugs, hinting at the support Robin was constantly reaching out for.

Williams' son, Zak, too shares his perspective on his father's tribulations. "My father didn't always feel like he was succeeding. But he was the most successful person I know."

Robin Williams: Come Inside My Mind had first premiered at the Sundance Film Festival. Directed by Marina Zenovich, the film will be released on HBO on 16 June.

Watch the trailer here:

Updated Date: Jun 08, 2018 14:49 PM