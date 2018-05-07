Academy Award-winning actor and comedian Robin Williams’ tragic suicide led to a lot of gossip, with many tabloids claiming it was a drug or alcohol induced suicide. Many even reported depression as the main cause behind the actor's passing away but new revelations about his last days are being made in the upcoming biography on Williams' life called Robin.

Robin, written by Dave Itzkoff and published by Henry Holt & Co, is expected to give a detailed view of Williams' last few days, according to Deadline. The book reveals that he was diagnosed with Lew Body Dementia, the second most common form of dementia after Alzheimer’s which is mostly associated with damage of brain regions involved with thinking, memory and movement.

The same report states that Williams was also known to be suffering from Parkinson’s disease, although many of his actions in his final days remained uncharacteristic of the disease. He finally visited a neuropathologist who diagnosed him to be suffering from Lew Body Dementia.

According to the book, Williams started having frequent meltdowns on sets and was unable to perform. He would often cry uncontrollably, get the lines wrong and was unable to concentrate.

When Williams was advised to try his longtime passion of stand-up comedy to battle his depression, he is quoted to have said, "I can’t, Cheri. I don’t know how anymore. I don’t know how to be funny," as quoted by Deadline.

While he was told he still had around 10 good years despite his Parkinson’s, his dementia got the better of him when he finally took his own life on 11 August, 2014.