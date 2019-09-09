Robert Downey Jr's performance as Iron Man in Avengers: Endgame deserves an Oscar, say Russo Brothers

The Russo Brothers believe that Robert Downey Jr's performance as Tony Stark/Iron Man in Avengers: Endgame deserves an Oscar. The actor has portrayed the superhero for more than a decade, starting from Iron Man in 2008 to Endgame in 2019.

"We don’t make movies for awards. Yes, making this was exceedingly difficult. We made the two most expensive movies ever back-to-back. But I just want to stump for one thing, and that’s Robert Downey," Joe Russo told The Daily Beast in an interview at the recently concluded Venice Film Festival.

He said that he has never seen a global audience react to a performance the way they did to Robert's in Endgame. Joe claimed that "there were people bawling in movie theaters, hyperventilating," after watching the film. Calling it a "profound performance," he said that he had never seen anything like that. Downey Jr will not be reprising the role of Iron Man in future, following the death of his character in Endgame.

According to IMDb, RDJ has received nominations for Best Actor in a Leading Role for Chaplin (1992) and Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role nomination for his role in Tropic Thunder (2008).

In June, Jon Favreau had also said that if Robert was ever nominated for the Best Actor category in the Oscars, he would definitely vote for him.

Robert has several projects coming up this year, including the The Voyage of Doctor Dolittle, based on the popular Doctor Dolittle character from the 1920s children’s book series. The film also stars Selena Gomez, Tom Holland, Emma Thompson and Ralph Fiennes.

He also has Sherlock Holmes 3 with Jude Law, but there has been no news on who will direct the film. The release date of the much-awaited detective drama had been pushed back from 25 December 2020 to 22 December 2021.

Updated Date: Sep 09, 2019 14:26:46 IST