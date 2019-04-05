You are here:

Robert Downey Jr turns 54; Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo, Tom Holland and fellow Avengers send birthday wishes

Robert Downey Jr celebrated his 54th birthday on 4 April, and since his Tony Stark/Iron Man is the godfather of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, there are plenty of Marvel fans who want to celebrate the day with him.

However, Iron Man's very own colleagues, his Avengers pals, have also taken to social media in order to wish the actor a happy and joyous occasion. His co-stars, who play Thor, Captain America, The Hulk, Black Panther and Hawkeye shared photos with birthday messages for Robert.

Ruffalo, who plays The Hulk in the Marvel movies, took to social media and share a picture with Robert and wrote birthday greetings.

Happy Birthday, @RobertDowneyJr! Thank you for your kindness, leadership, and generosity all 50 years. You are the best 💚 pic.twitter.com/xwR1dEy0Y1 — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) April 4, 2019

Gwyneth Paltrow, who plays Tony Stark's love interest Pepper Pots, shared a black and white shot of the pair.

While we saw Captain America and Iron Man make up big time in the latest Avengers: Endgame teaser, it seems these two are trucking along in real life just as strong. Chris took to Twitter and shared his many happy returns.

Happy birthday to the man, the myth, the incomparable, the indomitable, @RobertDowneyJr You’re a true original. Thank you for carrying us these last 10 years!!!! 💙 — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) April 4, 2019

Chris Hemsworth, along with actor Tessa Thompson, shared a video message teasing Robert about his age.

Happy birthday @RobertDowneyJr lots of love from all your avenger friends who are forever grateful for your awesomeness @TessaThompson_x pic.twitter.com/npXSIhu9rQ — Chris Hemsworth (@chrishemsworth) April 4, 2019

Actor Jeremy Renner also wrote a heartfelt birthday wish for Robert. "HAPPY BIRTHDAY to my brother in arms!," read his message.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY to my brother in arms! @robertdowneyjr #avengersendgame #presstour #cutomorrow

A post shared by Jeremy Renner (@renner4real) on Apr 4, 2019 at 12:19pm PDT

Chadwick Boseman, who plays Black Panther, also recognised Robert's birthday on social media. He shared a photo on Twitter, showing himself laughing as Robert made a face.

Tom Holland also shared his admiration for the actor by calling him as his mentor.

Avengers Endgame is slated to release in India on 26 April.

Updated Date: Apr 05, 2019 16:44:56 IST

