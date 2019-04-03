Avengers Endgame — Fans rejoice over Iron Man-Captain America's reunion in new teaser trailer

Ahead of its theatrical release, Marvel Studios released a new teaser trailer for highly-anticipated Avengers: Endgame on 2 April. The new footage shows the Avengers assembling to take the fight to Thanos and avenge the world they couldn’t save in Infinity War. The trailer brings together many characters that were separated during the events of Avengers: Infinity War. Perhaps, the most exciting moment for longtime Marvel fans was seeing the “Avengers Trinity” of Iron Man, Captain America and Thor back together again for the first time since Avengers: Age of Ultron.

And the scene that is causing the most frenzy across the Internet is the one featuring Tony Stark and Steve Rogers. The two are in the city and seem to be heading into battle when Tony turns to Steve and asks, "Do you trust me?" Cap then replies, "I do," and the two shake hands. Endgame brings the popular superheroes together after their fallout in Captain America: Civil War.

Fans have been turning to social media with their emotional reactions to express their delight and relief.

The MCU Trinity (Iron Man, Captain America and Thor) walking up on a sitting Thanos with his blade buried in the ground. Is this whats left of Avengers HQ?#AvengersEndgame pic.twitter.com/jcBW0eFHKh — Sentient (@x_SentientBeing) April 2, 2019

Commenting over Iron Man-Captain America's homecoming, fans tweeted "The Reunion We All Are Waiting For Cap And Tony."

Tony: “Do you trust me?”

Steve Rogers: “I do!” STEVE AND TONY STANS ARE WE ALIVE pic.twitter.com/S0tW6ylhy7 — jd ⎊ (@leviosstark) April 2, 2019

IM SORRY BUT THOR TONY AND STEVE WALKING IN THE END AND TONY LOOKING AT THE PICTURE OF HIM AND PETER AND TONY AND STEVE MAKING UP I LITERALLY CAN NOT HANDLE THIS!! pic.twitter.com/APiM2QNUAT — Sydney (@sydney_dowdy) April 2, 2019

TONY AND CAP

TRUSTING EACH OTHER

TO FIGHT TOGETHER AGAIN

MAKES MY HEART SWELL — alex (@arahabakiii) April 2, 2019

“do you trust me? “

“i do.” WE ARE FINALLY GETTING THIS DUO BACK IN AVENGERS ENDGAME OH MY GOD pic.twitter.com/Og9gKWTA1f — aimee ⎊ (@starksvandyne) April 2, 2019

“Do you trust me?”

“I do”

STEVE AND TONY ARE BACK I CANT BREATHE THIS IS TOO POWERFUL pic.twitter.com/oMCGRaD1HH — ✨Maria SAW CAPTAIN MARVEL✨ (@quacksonqueen) April 2, 2019

tony stark steve rogers - “just a man in a can”

- “just an experiment”

- “he’s my friend”

- “so was i”

- “like the old man said”

- “Together”

- “Do you trust me?”

- “I do” — || whatever it takes (@stfumisha) April 2, 2019

Avengers: Endgame is set to release on 26 April

Updated Date: Apr 03, 2019 18:12:51 IST