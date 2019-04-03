You are here:

Avengers Endgame — Fans rejoice over Iron Man-Captain America's reunion in new teaser trailer

FP Staff

Apr 03, 2019 18:12:51 IST

Ahead of its theatrical release, Marvel Studios released a new teaser trailer for highly-anticipated Avengers: Endgame on 2 April. The new footage shows the Avengers assembling to take the fight to Thanos and avenge the world they couldn’t save in Infinity War. The trailer brings together many characters that were separated during the events of Avengers: Infinity War. Perhaps, the most exciting moment for longtime Marvel fans was seeing the “Avengers Trinity” of Iron Man, Captain America and Thor back together again for the first time since Avengers: Age of Ultron.

And the scene that is causing the most frenzy across the Internet is the one featuring Tony Stark and Steve Rogers. The two are in the city and seem to be heading into battle when Tony turns to Steve and asks, "Do you trust me?" Cap then replies, "I do," and the two shake hands. Endgame brings the popular superheroes together after their fallout in Captain America: Civil War.

Fans have been turning to social media with their emotional reactions to express their delight and relief.

Commenting over Iron Man-Captain America's homecoming, fans tweeted "The Reunion We All Are Waiting For Cap And Tony."

Avengers: Endgame is set to release on 26 April

Updated Date: Apr 03, 2019 18:12:51 IST

