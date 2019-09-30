Roam Rome Mein: First look of Nawazuddin Siddiqui's film released ahead of world premiere in Busan

Ahead of its world premiere at Busan International Film Festival, the first look of Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Tannishtha Chatterjee's upcoming film, Roam Rome Mein, was released earlier today. The still features Nawazuddin in a sombre mood and showing his back to the camera. He is looking towards a town, but the still shows the city in a haze. Roam Rome Mein marks directorial debut film of Tannishtha Chatterjee, who also stars in the film.

NawazuddinSiddiqui and Tannishtha Chatterjee... #RoamRomeMein - which marks the directorial debut of Tannishtha Chatterjee - selected for the official screening at #BusanInternationalFilmFestival... First look poster: pic.twitter.com/QdvCwBfTYE — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 30, 2019

Roam Rome Mein is a psychological drama and has been touted as a feminist film with a male protagonist.

Speaking about the Busan premiere, Tannishtha said in a statement, “When we were shooting for Lion, Nawaz and I thought of doing something together. The kind of cinema we would like to watch. That’s how Roam Rome Mein started ideating in my mind. Then Ravi Walia came on board as a producer and Ridhima Lulla from Eros loved the idea. And we made the film. Today we all are thrilled that we are having a world premiere in Busan.”

Apart from Nawazuddin and Tannishtha, the cast also includes Valentina Corti, Isha Talwar, Francesco Apolloni, UrBano Barberini, Pamela Villoresi and Andrea Scarduzio.

The sound design for the film is by four-time National award winner Bishwadeep Chatterjee, music by Alokananda Dasgupta and the cinematography has been helmed by Sunita Radia. The film's Italian crew includes the costume designer Ginevra Polvarelli, and casting director Cristina Puccinelli. The film is produced by Ravi Walia of Rising Star Entertainment and Eros.

The film will release in English, Hindi, and Italian later this year.

