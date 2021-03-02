RJ Balaji to lead, co-direct Badhaai Ho Tamil remake; film currently in scripting stage, confirms actor

RJ Balaji, who will reunite with his Mookuthi Amman director NJ Saravanan for the Tamil remake, will essay the role Ayushmann Khurrana played in the Hindi original.

Badhaai Ho's official Tamil remake will see RJ Balaji in the lead, the actor has confirmed.

"Yes, I am doing the remake. I am writing the script and will be co-directing the film with NJ Saravanan, who was also part of my Mookuthi Amman. I will be playing Ayushmann Khurrana's role in this film," Balaji was quoted by Times of India as saying.

Balaji said he felt after doing a political satire and a devotional film, a family drama would be "an ideal genre" for him. He added that he's currently writing the film, and plans on altering some elements in the original script to suit his audience.

However, Balaji clarified that the casting of the film is yet to be done, and the reports of Sathyaraj being part of the film are false. He said he plans to reveal the cast and the title of the project once it's formally announced in April or May. Boney Kapoor will produce the film, as reported earlier.

The film explored the embarrassment attached to unplanned pregnancy for older women in India. Set in a middle-class Delhi household, the cast of the Hindi feature also includes Neena Gupta, Sanya Malhotra, Gajraj Rao and Surekha Sikri.

The film went on to become a critical as well as a commercial success. It also won two National Film Awards — Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment and Best Supporting Actress for Sikri.

On the other hand, Balaji made his directorial debut with Mookuthi Amman. Co-directed by Saravanan, Mookuthi Amman stars Nayanthara in the titular character and sees Balaji also play the male lead. The film directly premiered on Disney+Hotstar on 14 November 2020, on the occasion of Diwali.