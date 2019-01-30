Boney Kapoor to remake Ayushmann Khurrana, Neena Gupta's Badhaai Ho in Telugu and Tamil

After announcing that he plans to plans to reprise the Taapsee Pannu and Amitabh Bachchan-starrer thriller Pink in Tamil as AK 59, Boney Kapoor said that he will also remake Badhaai Ho. The film explored the embarrassment attached with an unplanned pregnancy in older women. Set in a middle-class Delhi household, the cast of the Hindi film includes Neena Gupta, Sanya Malhotra, Ayshmann Khurrana, Gajraj Rao and Surekha Sikri.

"Pink is the first, and there will be many more to follow. I have the rights of Badhaai Ho as well, which will also be planned in Telugu and Tamil," the producer told DNA.

For the Pink remake, Viswasam star Ajith will take on the role of Bachchan and Vidya Balan, in a special appearance, will play his wife. The film will mark her second venture in South Indian cinema after the NTR biopic, in which she essayed the role of Basavatarakam.

In the past, Kapoor has remade at least 16 South Indian films into Hindi. These include Woh Saat Din (1983), Loafer (1996), Judaai (1997), No Entry (2005) and Wanted (2007). He has dedicated the Pink remake to his late wife Sridevi, as she had convinced Ajith to be part of the project.

