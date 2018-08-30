Riverdale season 3 trailer: Archie debuts a serpent tattoo as 'Falice' becomes official in CW show

As if the shady ongoings in the eerie town of Riverdale were not enough to unsettle viewers, a new promo trailer of the CW show has been released. With multiple jaw-dropping moments, the new trailer is sure to disrupt the perceptions that dedicated fans have of the lead characters. For example, Archie has a serpent tattoo now and is seen going to jail.

While Bughead (the moniker given to Betty and Jughead as a couple) have their moments, the real shocker comes from Alice being in bed with FP. 'Falice' is not a fan theory anymore, it's really happening!

Although Veronica might still be her rich daddy's spoilt girl, that is not holding her from going head to head with him. In an impassioned exchange of words, she tells her 'daddykins' that she and Archie are "endgame" and whatever tricks he is trying to pull, he will never be able to drive a wedge between them.

Remember Betty's sporadic allusions to her 'darkness'? Well, it looks like it has finally caught on with the ponytail-wearing, gun-wielding, high school detective. She sees a Demogorgon like creature in her room as her eyes roll into space. We can't tell what's creepier.

Watch the Riverdale season 3 trailer here:

