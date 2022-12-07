Rithvik Dhanjani on 'Datebaazi': 'I asked some couples about their fantasies & they said they want to do on the beach'
The concept of the show sounds very cool. What’s cooler is that the man himself Rithvik spoke about the show in an exclusive interview with Firstpost and here's what all happened.
This is how IMDb describes Rithvik Dhanjani's show DateBaazi– "DateBaazi is an arranged-dating experiment which aims to bridge the generation gap in our society with respect to the idea of Dating."
On his reaction to the concept of the show
I was ecstatic because it’s such a fun show. Just imagine if we include our parents in our dating lives and ask them to check the profile of the partners! There’s a lot of masti on the show and it’s a very beautiful idea.
On the qualities he would look in a girl if he were to participate on the show
She should be innocent, truthful, honest, and we should be compatible so that we can understand and communicate with each other. And after all this, physical attraction.
On what makes this show different
We have brought in parents. And for them, the dating concept of the Gen-Z is a very alien concept. When we asked the Gen-Z about their fantasies, fetish, embarrassments, everyone had a different answer. A girl told me she asked her boyfriend to come to her house and she took him to her father’s room, and her parents walked in. This is not normal for parents. We also asked some other people what their fantasies are and they said they want to do it on the beach, in the open. And the parents were like ‘Do you want to have food on the beach? Do you want to roam around on the beach?’
On the experience of hosting the show
We have done two episodes on the LGBTQ community. After seeing them, my heart is filled with so much love, and that’s exactly what my favorite part of the show is.
Datebaazi is streaming on Amazon miniTV
