Rithvik Dhanjani confirmed as host of India's Got Talent for eighth season alongside Bharti Singh

According to a report by DNA, Rithvik Dhanjani has been signed as one of the hosts of India’s Got Talent. Rithvik will be seen hosting the show alongside comedienne Bharti Singh, who has hosted the last three seasons of India's Got Talent.

Rithvik Dhanjani is known for hosting and participating in many reality shows like Nach Baliye, Dare 2 Dance, India's Best Dramebaaz and V Distraction. The same report states that the makers wanted someone who is a good combination of romance and humour.

India's Got Talent has earlier been hosted by actor Ayushmann Khurrana, Nikhil Chinapa, Gautam Rode, Meiyang Chang, Maniesh Paul, Cyrus Sahukar, VJ Andy, Mantra and TV actor Siddharth Shukla. The show has been judged by Bollywood celebrities like Sonali Bendre, Shekhar Kapur, Sajid Khan, Dharmendra and Farah Khan.

The reality TV show India's Got Talent will be returning for its eighth season. The show, which marks the return of Karan Johar, Malaika Arora and Kirron Kher as judges, is slated to go on air in October. Known for being nigh energy show with multiple contestants trying to impress Bollywood judges, India's Got Talent has been a popular show for quite a few years.

Updated Date: Aug 08, 2018 13:54 PM