India's Got Talent: Karan Johar, Kirron Kher, Malaika Arora to return as judges for season 8

TV staple India's Got Talent is all set to make its return for the eighth season and will feature Karan Johar, Kirron Kher and Malaika Arora in the judges'panel, a Mumbai Mirror report said.

The show, which is slated to air on Colors towards the end of 2018, will have as its host comedienne Bharti Singh. However, her co-host is yet to be finalised.

As per the report, a source close to the development said that while Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss is supposed to begin from 16 September, India’s Got Talent is expected to start in October. The Rohit Shetty-hosted Khatron Ke Khiladi, which is currently being filmed in Argentina has been pushed to January 2018 to make way for the other two shows.

India's Got Talent is based on an international reality show format where contestants from all over the country showcase their unique and distictive talents. The show started airing in 2009 with Kirron, Sonali Bendre and Shekhar Kapur as its original judges. Nikhil Chinapa and Ayushmann Khurrana used to be the hosts for the initial season.

While Kirron has been associated with the show since its inception in India, Karan and Malaika joined her from season four and will again be seen in the upcoming one.

Updated Date: Aug 03, 2018 13:16 PM