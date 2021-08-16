Plan A Plan B follows a matchmaker who believes marriage is for everyone except herself, and a successful divorce lawyer with a secret, who cross paths, and explores if opposites coexist or attract.

With the pandemic restrictions starting to ease in India and different parts of the world, the entertainment industry has started to roll out new films and TV shows.

Netflix announces Plan A Plan B starring Riteish Deshmukh, Tamannaah Bhatia

Riteish Deshmukh, Tamannaah Bhatia, Poonam Dhillon and Kusha Kapila will be seen in Netflix romcom Plan A Plan B, directed by Shashanka Ghosh of Veere Di Wedding-fame. Rajat Arora has written the film, produced by Trilok Malhotra and KR Harish via India Stories Media & Entertainment and Arora's Funk Your Blues Entertainment.

"This film is very special to me. Everything from the story to my character won me over right from the start. While her character is that of a matchmaker — making others fall in love, she doesn’t want the same for herself. Working on this film has been a great experience with the whole team as we had a blast on the sets almost every time we shot. I can’t wait for the world to witness this unique story very soon," Bhatia said in a statement.

Trailer of Bhoot Police to release on 18 August

The makers of Bhoot Police will unveil the trailer of the horror adventure on 18 August. The film helmed by Pavan Kirpalani and produced by Ramesh Taurani and Akshai Puri.

Bhoot Police, which follows ghost-hunting brothers Vibhooti (Saif Ali Khan) and Chiraunji (Arjun Kapoor), set to release on Disney+ Hotstar on 17 September. Jacqueline Fernandez, Yami Gautam and Jaaved Jaaferi are also part of the cast.

Pawan Kalyan, Rana Daggubati's action-thriller officially titled Bheemla Nayak



Pawan Kalyan and Rana Daggubati-starrer upcoming Telugu action-thriller movie has been titled Bheemla Nayak, the makers announced on Sunday.

Directed by Saagar K Chandra, the film is a remake of the 2020 Malayalam action-thriller Ayyappanum Koshiyum, which featured Biju Menon and Prithviraj Sukumaran.

The film is produced by Suryadevara Naga Vamsi under the banner Sithara Entertainments. The official Twitter handle of Sithara Entertainments also shared a teaser of the film.

The music of Bheemla Nayak has been composed by Thaman S, while Trivikram has penned the film's dialogues and screenplay.

Also starring Nithya Menen, the film is scheduled to release theatrically on 12 January, 2022.

Promo of Evaru Meelo Koteeswarulu



Jr NTR and his RRR co-star Ram Charan appeared in a promo of Evaru Meelo Koteeswarulu, the Telugu adaptation Kaun Banega Crorepati. The show will air on Gemini TV from 22 August.

Trailer of Kaali Peeli Tales



Synopsis of Kaali Peeli Tales: "This anthology is centered around the themes of romance, marriage, infidelity, homosexuality, forgiveness and divorce, each story offers a unique perspective on modern day relationships. The symbol of Mumbai, the iconic Kaali Peeli taxi, presents a common thread across all stories of the anthology."

The six-part anthology will premiere on Amazon’s MiniTv on 20th August 2021.

The cast includes Vinay Pathak, Gauahar Khan, Sayani Gupta, Maanvi Gagroo, Soni Razdan, Sharib Hashmi, Hussain Dalal, Priyanshu Painyuli, Sadia Siddiqui, Tanmay Dhananya, Adeeb Rais, Varun Tewari, Mrinmayee Godbole, Kavya Thapar, Rajit Kapur, Siddharth Menon, Gaurav Arora, Manka Kaur, Bhuvan Arora, Inayat Sood, Shriniwas Dhage, Abhishek Khanna, Akash Ahuja.

Simu Liu criticises Disney CEO Bob Chapek over calling Shang-Chi an ''interesting experiment''

Simu Liu, who headlines Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, has hit out at Disney CEO Bob Chapek for terming the upcoming Marvel superhero film an "experiment" for the studio.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Chapek made the comment during an earnings call on Thursday while discussing the company's future plans for theatrical releases, calling Shang-Chi "an interesting experiment for us" as the film only has a 45-day theatrical window.

Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, Shang-Chi will be released theatrically on 3 September. Also starring Awkwafina, Ronny Chieng, Tony Leung and Michelle Yeoh, the film will arrive on the company's streamer Disney Plus 45 days after its release in cinema halls.

Liu, who plays the titular martial arts superhero Shang-Chi, dismissed Chapek'' remarks on Twitter Saturday saying the film is "not an experiment" but a "celebration of culture and joy" in these testing times.

"We are not an experiment. We are the underdog; the underestimated. We are the ceiling-breakers. We are the celebration of culture and joy that will persevere after an embattled year. We are the surprise," the Chinese-Canadian actor said.

"I''m fired the f*** up to make history on September 3rd; JOIN US," Liu, 32, added in his tweet.

Shang-Chi marks Disney's second live-action tentpole featuring Asian leads released amid the pandemic.

The first was Mulan, which was released on 4 September, 2020 and was made available on Disney Plus Premier Access the same day.

