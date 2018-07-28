Rishi Kapoor's verdict on son Ranbir's films: Jagga Jasoos was rubbish; Bombay Velvet, indulgent

Rishi Kapoor, who will soon be seen in Anubhav Sinha's upcoming movie titled Mulk, spoke at length about various issues in an interview with HuffPost India.

The actor, who will be playing the role of a common man named Murad Ali Mohammed, who is trying to reclaim his family's lost honour, spoke about his son Ranbir Kapoor's career and his latest blockbuster Sanju. When asked about his son's latest being in-line with Rishi's idea of what Ranbir should be doing, the veteran actor said, "It was a pretty good film, unlike both Bombay Velvet or Jagga Jasoos. They were bad films. They were indulgent. Even Sanjay Leela Bhansali made Saawariya. I mean his forte is something else and he made something else."

Talking about Bombay Velvet director Anurag Kashyap and Jagga Jasoos director Anurag Basu, Rishi Kapoor said, "Anurag Kashyap. You give him so much money, he literally didn't know what to do with it. Jagga Jasoos was such a bad film, such a bad story. It was absolutely rubbish. I questioned Ranbir and he said, "Papa, the man who gave me Barfi, how could I question his... I thought he'd be responsible enough to know to keep the story at its point."

Rishi Kapoor further said that he doesn't interfere in Ranbir's career and the latter does what he wants.

He went on to say:

"I mean everybody said ki what is Ranbir doing and again it's going to go down the drain and Ranbir is finished and this and that. They all said that. I said that it is his choice and he's an actor, he will go through these experiences. He'll learn from his mistakes. I mean I've seen that boy coming to the house and not eating, then working out and putting on weight for the bulked up Sanju and then losing it all for the lanky one. And that boy has worked really hard for the film. People are not really understanding the amount of labour that is gone as an actor in the film."

Mulk has been directed by Anubhav Sinha and also stars Prateik Babbar, Rajat Kapoor, Taapsee Pannu, Ashutosh Rana, Manoj Pahwa, and Neena Gupta. It is slated to release on 3 August.

Updated Date: Jul 28, 2018 13:22 PM