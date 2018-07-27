You are here:

Rishi Kapoor trolled for plugging his film Mulk in a tweet about Imran Khan and Pakistan elections

FP Staff

Jul,27 2018 11:03:09 IST

Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor, who is going to be seen on the big screen in the upcoming movie Mulk, sent out a tweet congratulating the newly elected Prime Minister of Pakistan, former cricketer Imran Khan, in a way that has irked many in the Twittersphere.

Rishi Kapoor tweeted: "Well spoken Imran Khan. I have been saying whatever you said on all channels past two days regarding India-Pakistan! I hope you succeed in making your “Mulk” have good relations with my “Mulk”"

The actor was welcoming Khan’s post-victory speech in which the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief said that his country is ready to improve relationship with India. But the Twittersphere saw the above tweet as Rishi Kapoor's way of plugging his movie weeks before release. This is what the former cricketing legend and soon-to-be Prime Minister of Pakistan said regarding India:

Trools weren't too pleased with Rishi Kapoor's tweet and responded in the following manner:

Mulk has been directed by Anubhav Sinha and also stars Prateik Babbar, Rajat Kapoor, Taapsee Pannu, Ashutosh Rana, Manoj Pahwa, and Neena Gupta. It is slated to release on 3 August.

Updated Date: Jul 27, 2018 11:05 AM

