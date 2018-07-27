Rishi Kapoor trolled for plugging his film Mulk in a tweet about Imran Khan and Pakistan elections

Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor, who is going to be seen on the big screen in the upcoming movie Mulk, sent out a tweet congratulating the newly elected Prime Minister of Pakistan, former cricketer Imran Khan, in a way that has irked many in the Twittersphere.

Rishi Kapoor tweeted: "Well spoken Imran Khan. I have been saying whatever you said on all channels past two days regarding India-Pakistan! I hope you succeed in making your “Mulk” have good relations with my “Mulk”"

Well spoken Imran Khan. I have been saying whatever you said on all channels past two days regarding India-Pakistan! I hope you succeed in making your “Mulk” have good relations with my “Mulk” pic.twitter.com/YCe741vW22 — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) July 26, 2018

The actor was welcoming Khan’s post-victory speech in which the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief said that his country is ready to improve relationship with India. But the Twittersphere saw the above tweet as Rishi Kapoor's way of plugging his movie weeks before release. This is what the former cricketing legend and soon-to-be Prime Minister of Pakistan said regarding India:

As far as India is concerned; I was disappointed with how Indian media portrayed me in the past few weeks. As a villain. I am that Pakistani who has travelled through India because of my cricket. @ImranKhanPTI#PrimeMinisterImranKhan — PTI (@PTIofficial) July 26, 2018

I am that Pakistani who believes that to improve economics in the sub continent trade between India and Pakistan is important. This will be beneficial for both the countries. @ImranKhanPTI #PrimeMinisterImranKhan — PTI (@PTIofficial) July 26, 2018

Kashmir remains our biggest contention. The human rights violations over 30 years; and the people of Kashmir have suffered massively. @ImranKhanPTI #PrimeMinisterImranKhan — PTI (@PTIofficial) July 26, 2018

The leadership of Pakistan and India now need to come to the table to resolve this and end the blame games. We are stuck at square one. @ImranKhanPTI #PrimeMinisterImranKhan — PTI (@PTIofficial) July 26, 2018

If India comes and takes one step towards us, we will take two steps toward them. Right now it is one sided where India is constantly just blaming us. @ImranKhanPTI #PrimeMinisterImranKhan — PTI (@PTIofficial) July 26, 2018

Trools weren't too pleased with Rishi Kapoor's tweet and responded in the following manner:

'Mulk' unka hai. Hamara 'Desh' hai. — Nimesh Kumar (@nimesh4you) July 26, 2018

इसमे भी फ़िल्म की प्रोमोशन कर लिया आपने,इतनी क्या।।।

हद है यार! "देश" से बड़ा आपलोगो के लिए "फिल्मी मुल्क" है ना सर — SudhanShu (@pehlaSudhanShu) July 26, 2018

Yeah .... But no compromise on #Kashmir issue and Imran Khan also said that " presence of Indian Army in IOK is direct violation of human rights " #WelcomeKingKhan — Dr Ayesha (@DrAyeshaNaveed) July 26, 2018

Pakistani हमेसा गद्दार होते है , और कभी किसी के सगे नही होते है — °Kishan Jha (@kishanjha3) July 26, 2018

ye sab congress or uske judva se jude he, chahte he, hamdard he

jo dushmno ka humdard he woh hamara nahi ho sakta #RishiKapoor #IndiaAgainPakLovers pic.twitter.com/2jXLwuMzL8 — Hemal Trivedi 'Akhand Bharat' (@sauhem26) July 26, 2018

Yahan bhi movie promotion — Keshav Bapat (@kewlkeshav) July 26, 2018

Sir you never shy off promoting your movies...Good one.. — jadav kakoti (@kakoti2011jadav) July 26, 2018

Kya be madarchod kuch bhi tweet karega bsdk — RAKSHITH (@RakshithKhiladi) July 26, 2018

Yha bhi promotion apni movie ka uncle Ji galat baat... — Vishal Sharma (@vishubabakijay) July 26, 2018

Film promotion ke liye kuch bi bologe.. — Raj aryan shekhawat (@Rajaryanshekhaw) July 26, 2018

Mulk has been directed by Anubhav Sinha and also stars Prateik Babbar, Rajat Kapoor, Taapsee Pannu, Ashutosh Rana, Manoj Pahwa, and Neena Gupta. It is slated to release on 3 August.

Jul 27, 2018